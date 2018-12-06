Blount Names New Foodservice National Accounts Market Manager

Blount Fine Foods, a manufacturer of soups, entrées and side dishes for retail and foodservice, has promoted Rachael Blount Girard to foodservice national accounts market manager as the company’s foodservice sales channel is expanding. She will continue to report to David Vittorio, senior director of marketing.

Blount Girard’s new role is the primary driver of the Blount Fine Foods brand in the foodservice channel. She will be responsible for generating awareness, preference and demand for Blount products among restaurant chains and large foodservice operators across the country, which she plans to accomplish with a mix of traditional and digital advertising, digital and direct contact engagement, and content creation and distribution.

“As Rachael Girard has worked tirelessly to expend and elevate her skillset, she has taken on greater responsibility and delivered a string of successes for the company,” said Bob Sewall, Blount’s EVP of sales and marketing. “Rachael has grown within Blount Fine Foods, starting in our retail division, working in the Blount Clam Shacks. She moved over to marketing a few years back as more and more of her time we being used for product and event photography and social media. Today, she is not only a vital part of the sales and marketing engine, she has also become a compelling and articulate spokeswoman for Blount products sold on QVC.”

Blount recently tested the television sales channel, with Blount Girard appearing as company spokeswoman. The initial appearance, in which Blount Girard offered clam chowder for sale, was an immediate success, selling out in minutes, says the company. The success of the appearance, along with demand from viewers for Blount Girard to return, has led the company and QVC to expand the scale and frequency of Blount Girard’s appearances.

Blount Girard was an architectural design photographer before joining the company her grandfather founded in 1946. She holds a bachelor’s degree in fine arts from the University of Massachusetts, Dartmouth. She is a lifelong resident of Rhode Island who makes her home in Barrington with her husband Al and their two young children.

