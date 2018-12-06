C&S Wholesale Grocers To Acquire Olean Wholesale Grocery Co-Op

C&S Wholesale Grocers Inc. is acquiring Olean Wholesale Grocery Co-op Inc., based in Olean, New York. The sale is expected to close in early 2019.

Olean Wholesale is a full-service grocery wholesaler with a variety of food products as well as nonfood, household and personal care items. The company services more than 270 independent food retail and c-stores throughout New York, Pennsylvania and northeast Ohio.

The company says it has built its business upon its comprehensive product offerings, personalized customer service and collaborative partnerships with independent retailers and manufacturers. Current CEO and President, Robert Ketchner, will continue to manage the day-to-day operations, “ensuring consistency for the employees, customers and vendors.”

“As proven by the nearly 100 years of success with Olean Wholesale’s premier service model, Bob and the Olean team have established themselves as outstanding operators in the wholesale food business,” said Mike Duffy, C&S CEO. “We have admired Olean Wholesale and the impressive organization its talented employees have built and very much look forward to partnering with the Olean team to continue this tradition and to expand the solutions available to their customers with the additional strength and scale of C&S.”

Olean distributes all major product lines, including grocery, frozen, dairy, meat, produce, general merchandise, and health and beauty care and also is known for its full-service capabilities for its members.

“I am excited about the future and the new opportunities this partnership will offer the members of Olean Wholesale. I believe that having the opportunity to combine the unquestioned service and dedication to our retailers with the scale and expertise of C&S will only make us better. I have had the pleasure of servicing our members for over 20 years, and I look forward to working with our team for many more,” said Ketchner.

C&S, based in Keene, New Hampshire, supplies approximately 7,700 independent supermarkets, chain stores, military bases and institutions with more than 137,000 different products.

