U.K. Hair Thickening Brand Nanogen Launching At Select H-E-B Locations

Nanogen, a popular hair thickening brand in the U.K., is partnering with H-E-B to bring its Thickening Hair Fibres and select top-selling SKUs to select locations in Texas. Starting in January 2019, H-E-B customers will have direct access to the brand’s solutions for thinning hair.

“We know the U.S. consumer is looking for solutions to thinning hair,” says Piia Toikka, GM at Nanogen. “We partnered with H-E-B to bring our best-selling products to their Texas market. H-E-B knows what their customers in the region want and need to help add volume and thickness.”

Nanogen says its product range offers instant camouflage for thinning hair. The Thickening Hair Fibres are made from 100 percent natural keratin, a fibrous protein found in hair strands. A patented “Kinetic” strip generates electrostatic charge in the keratin fibers, allowing for 400 percent better binding of the keratin to the hair fibers than leading competitors, the company says.

The company offers an array of hair care and styling products guaranteed to help men and women achieve thicker, healthier hair. With a blend of ingredients developed by the brand’s in-house biochemists, Nanogen says its products are proven to deliver shinier, more voluminous and thicker hair from the very first use.

“Thicker and healthier hair growth over time is attributed to Nanogen’s proprietary Hair Growth Factor complex, which is found throughout the treatment range,” the company says.

Currently sold in more than 30 countries, Nanogen continues to see year-over-year growth in all markets. All its products are free of parabens and SLS and formaldehyde donors for optimal scalp health.

