Raley’s To Sell 13 Aisle 1 Fuel Stations To Anabi Oil

Raley’s plans to sell its 13 Aisle 1 fuel stations to Anabi Oil, a Southern California family business and c-store operator. Anabi Oil is prepared to assume operations of the fuel stations as of early 2019, under the name Aisle 1. The deal will make Anabi’s Aisle 1 locations and Raley’s exclusive fuel partners.

The fuel stations are located throughout Northern California and Nevada, adjacent to Raley’s stores. They offer full-service fuel, car wash and convenience items.

“As we continue to move our vision around health and wellness forward, we are focused on our core business of offering healthy food at affordable prices,” said Keith Knopf, Raley’s president and CEO. “This move will allow Raley’s to advance our long-range strategic plan and sets up a series of moves that will position Raley’s for significant growth and expansion.”

Raley’s says it evaluated several offers and determined that Anabi Oil, a family-owned and -led business would be “great stewards and partners.” Raley’s and Anabi Oil are working to provide options for continued employment to the 80 team members currently working at the fuel stations.

Anabi Oil owns and operates more than 295 locations and delivers fuel to an additional 160 stations under multiple brands, including its own Rebel brand. Although ownership transfers to Anabi Oil, the partnership will extend beyond the transaction and will be centered on Raley’s existing pump rewards program.

Under the agreement, Raley’s will continue to provide customers with fuel rewards when shopping in select Raley’s grocery stores, and customers will continue to redeem those rewards at the Aisle 1 sites.

“Aisle1 is a great addition to the Rebel Brand, complementing our existing portfolio in both California and Nevada,” said Sam Anabi, Anabi Oil’s owner and CEO. “We are excited about our long-term relationship with Raley’s. With our expertise in running fuel stations and convenience stores, paired with a dominant grocer in the market, we will offer customers a fueling, convenience store and grocery rewards experience that others cannot.”

According to Raley’s CFO Ken Mueller, who led the negotiations, the transaction is expected to close in late December.

“With extensive experience in the convenience business and a strong family business in California, Anabi Oil was the perfect partner,” said Mueller.

The partnership includes opportunities for growth, including expanding customer discounts at other Rebel locations and consideration of future fuel stations throughout Raley’s footprint.

The deal includes the following Aisle 1 Fuel Stations:

3250 Arena Boulevard, Sacramento, California 95834 5345 Hazel Avenue, Fair Oaks, California 95628 2325 Sunset Boulevard, Rocklin, California 95765 43 Lincoln Boulevard, Lincoln, California 95648 1813 E Gibson Road, Woodland, California 95776 25045 Blue Ravine Road, Folsom, California 95630 3020 Floyd Ave Suite 189, Modesto, California 95355 10450 Twin Cities Road, Galt, California 95632 4219 E Morada Lane, Stockton, California 95212 2681 Blanding Avenue, Alameda, California 94501 1020 Emerald Bay Road, South Lake Tahoe, California 96150 2433 Wingfield Hills Road, Sparks, Nevada 89436 1690 Robb Drive, Reno, Nevada 89523

