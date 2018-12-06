Rouses Markets Acquires Three Stores In Louisiana, One In Alabama

Rouses Markets is increasing its footprint with a number of acquisitions across Louisiana and Alabama. The retailer is purchasing three Frank’s Supermarkets—in Larose, Golden Meadow and Lockport, Louisiana—and one former Winn-Dixie in Daphne, Alabama.

When David LeBoeuf, owner and president of Frank’s Supermarkets, decided to sell after 40 years in business, his first call was to another family-owned business with a long history in groceries, says Rouses. LeBoeuf personally reached out to Donald and Donny Rouse when he decided to exit and divest.

“Being a family-owned company, our first choice was to sell to another local family. Donald and Donny Rouse are dedicated to their employees, customers and the neighborhoods they serve, and their model of doing business aligns with our values,” said LeBoeuf. “I am proud of what we have built over the years and have total confidence that Rouses will continue to serve these communities well.”

“It’s an honor that David thought of us first,” said Donny Rouse. “We will take great care of these stores and their customers. I’m excited to welcome Frank’s associates. I know they will appreciate the commitment we make to our team members and the communities we serve.”

Rouses Markets will operate the stores in Golden Meadow and Larose, but the Lockport store will close Dec. 15 since there is already a Rouses Market nearby. The retailer purchased the inventory from the Lockport store and is hiring its employees.

Golden Meadows and Larose are expected to transition to Rouses Markets by late January 2019.

A fourth Frank’s store—in Des Allemands—will continue to operate as a Frank’s Supermarket.

Rouses also recently announced plans for a new store in New Iberia, Louisiana, which it expects to open in the spring of 2019.

Rouses to convert a former Winn-Dixie next year

Rouses will open another new store early next year, this one in Daphne, Alabama, a community in Baldwin County on the eastern shoreline of Mobile Bay. The retailer is expanding its footprint in Lower Alabama through the acquisition of a former Winn-Dixie. The 53,000-s.f. store is located at 3075 US Highway 98.

Baldwin is Alabama’s fastest growing county, and on pace to become the state’s fourth largest. There already are three Rouses in Baldwin; the company’s other four Alabama locations are in neighboring Mobile County.

“The City of Daphne is excited to welcome Rouses Market to our Jubilee City,” said Mayor Dane Haygood. “The friendly, family-oriented culture of Rouse’s Market is consistent with the values of our community.”

“Die-hard fans will travel more than 20 miles to shop at one of our stores,” says Donny Rouse. “While I love that people who live in Daphne will drive 20 or 30 minutes to buy one of our signature Gentilly cakes, I love even more giving them their own Rouses Market closer to home.”

The Daphne store will open in late spring 2019. Rouses employs 150 to 200 workers in each of its stores. Typically the company begins hiring two or three months prior to opening.

