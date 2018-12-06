The Women’s Foodservice Forum (WFF), which brands itself as a national thought leader on gender equity solutions, will salute “C-Suite vanguards who are publicly committing to help create limitless opportunities for women in their companies and the industry” during the 2019 Annual Leadership Development Conference, taking place March 10-13 in Dallas.

In celebration of WFF’s 30th anniversary, 35 industry CEOs will be honored as “Industry Titans” and recognized at a special ceremony during the conference.

Among the honorees are Joseph DePinto of 7-Eleven, Muhtar Kent of The Coca-Cola Co., Indra Nooyi of PepsiCo, Tom Bené of Sysco, Michele Buck of The Hershey Co., Steven Cahillane of Kellogg’s and Beth Ford of Land O’Lakes

“The WFF Industry Titans are forward-thinking leaders in the food industry who are being recognized for their public commitment to prioritizing women’s advancement in their own organizations, leveraging their influence to urge their peers to do the same and creating change that will increase opportunities for women across the industry,” says WFF.

The honorees have joined ranks to help implement WFF’s call for industry-wide gender equity solutions driven by CEO engagement that will enable the industry to win the war for talent, reap the rewards of gender diversity and drive business growth.

The complete list of 2019 Industry Titans includes:

*Nooyi holds the designation of inaugural Global Titan

