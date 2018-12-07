Cargill Opens New $70M Protein Headquarters In Wichita, Kansas

With the opening of a new headquarters for its North American protein operations in Wichita, Kansas, Cargill says it is focused on the future of protein.

The new building was created to retain and recruit talent and immerse customers in culinary and food sensory experiences. Designed for collaboration and growth, the headquarters connects Cargill’s 800 Wichita-based employees with 28,000 additional colleagues across North America and more than three dozen protein production facilities in the U.S. and Canada.

“We want to help make Wichita the Silicon Valley of protein, bringing together the best minds, innovation and technology in the industry,” said Cargill Protein President Brian Sikes.

Crowdsourced solutions from employees guided the design of the 188,000-s.f. building, which includes outdoor Wi-Fi lounges, game tables, grills and a fire pit, and flexible workspaces with access to shopping and culinary experiences in Wichita’s Old Town District.

The space also includes:

A technology conference room that enables employees to collaborate more easily with their colleagues in global locations.

A presentation kitchen to connect customers and visitors to food solutions.

A sensory center that allows Cargill and its customers to conduct product research, focus groups and product testing.

Dedicated areas to explore sustainability across the protein supply chain.

Capacity to accommodate 950 employees.

“Our customers rely on us to bring insights to the table and anticipate what consumers need and want,” said Sikes. “This building, along with our existing Cargill Innovation Center, creates a destination for customers to tap into our expertise and experience the future of protein.”

Over the past two fiscal years, Cargill has donated more than $2 million to a variety of nonprofits in Wichita and surrounding communities focused on nutrition, food security, sustainability and building connected communities.

Keep reading: