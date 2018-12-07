Idaho Potato Display Contest Winner To Receive Hawaiian Getaway

One lucky entrant in the Idaho Potato Commission’s (IPC) 2019 retail display competition will be saying “aloha” to a six-night/seven-day stay at Hawaii’s Royal Lahaina Resort, the grand prize for the annual contest’s sweepstakes drawing.

Overlooking Kaanapali Beach on the valley isle of Maui, the resort features nightly live entertainment, an oceanfront luau, three swimming pools, 11 tennis courts and more. The winning trip for two will include round trip airfare, six nights/seven days’ ocean view accommodations, room taxes and $2,500 in cash for an approximate total value of $7,400. A second Maui vacation package will be awarded to the sweepstakes winner’s category manager, too.

Altogether, the 28th annual retail display contest will give out more than $150,000 in cash and prizes.

In addition to being part of the random sweepstakes drawing, everyone who enters the contest will receive a 1.5-liter Toastmaster Air Fryer with a removable basket, adjustable heating control, 30-minute timer and auto shut-off.

Once again, Hormel Bacon Toppings is partnering with IPC for the display contest, giving entrants more options for jazzing up Idaho spuds with classic smoky flavor.

“Bacon and Idaho potatoes are a naturally great-tasting combo,” says Hormel Bacon Toppings Brand Manager Corrine Hjelmen. “The many creative displays in the contest every year are a perfect way to showcase this dynamic duo for shoppers and boost sales.”

Retailers with smaller displays shouldn’t hesitate to enter the contest, which will run from Jan. 14 through March 15, says IPC, because these displays have the same chance of winning as larger displays do.

“Creativity—not size—is the key to making a show-stopping display,” says IPC Marketing Manager Jamie Bowen. “Every year we get tons of great entries that are small but mighty, and they highlight Idaho potatoes in a way that customers really respond to. These smaller displays can help increase potato sales just as much as the larger, more elaborate displays.”

To enter the 2019 retail display contest, participants must create a sales-driving product display that incorporates fresh Idaho potatoes (bag, bulk or both) with a clear label showing the Idaho name and the Grown in Idaho seal, a clearly marked Idaho dehydrated potato product, and any variety of Hormel Bacon Toppings; potato products from other states cannot be included.

Participants also must include IPC 2019 themed point-of-sale materials: two double-sided Potato Lover’s Month logo display signs, one large and two small double-sided signs with appetizing photos, and two inflatable Mylar IPC-branded balloons.

Retailers will compete with other same-size stores in one of three categories: 1-5 cash registers, 6-9 cash registers, or 10-plus cash registers. Within each store category, entrants are eligible to win these prizes:

1st place: $1,500

2nd place: $1,000

3rd place: $750

4th place: $500

5th place: $250

Honorable mention: $100 (100 selected from remaining entries)

In addition, the Category Manager Match Program will award equivalent prizes to corporate category managers for stores that qualify for a 1st through 5th place prize.

