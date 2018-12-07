  • Search 
Northgate Gonzalez Markets Hosting 22nd Annual Toy Giveaway

A promotional poster for Northgate's toy giveaway.

Family-owned Northgate Gonzalez Markets will give away toys to more than 42,000 children on Dec. 13 at stores in California’s Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties. 

Northgate Markets works with its partners and the community for the annual toy giveaway at the chain’s 40 full service grocery stores year after year. Northgate associates dressed in festive holiday attire will help Santa—usually the store manager or a Northgate corporate executive—distribute the toys.

“Seeing the faces of the little children open up their toys every year is absolutely priceless. We couldn’t make this happen without our partners and the community,” said Northgate Markets CEO Miguel Gonzalez. “The holiday season can be a stressful time for many families. We hope to provide a fun, family event to kick-off the Christmas season.”

Joining this year’s celebration will be local elected officials and members of the various chambers of commerce.

Children and their families typically begin lining up to see Santa and to receive their free toy hours before the actual toy giveaway begins. Toys will be given out until supplies are depleted. There is no requirement that parents or children purchase any products from the store to receive a gift.

