The Dutch Royal FrieslandCampina N.V., a global dairy company with offices in Paramus, New Jersey, has acquired Jana Foods, a U.S.-based importer and distributor. The acquisition is expected to strengthen FrieslandCampina’s position in supplying Dutch specialty cheese to the U.S. consumer.

“This acquisition supports our strategy of investing for growth. This investment is in line with our strategy to grow our cheese business and strengthens our position in the Americas. This deal will allow us to offer consumers a wider portfolio of innovative products for the U.S. market,” says Roel van Neerbos, president of FrieslandCampina.

Jana Foods imports and markets FrieslandCampina’s Dutch cheese in the U.S. along with other cheeses from the U.K., Denmark, Australia, Ireland and other countries. According to FrieslandCampina, Jana Foods has been one of its important strategic partners in the U.S. for many years, distributing the Kroon, A Dutch Masterpiece and Gayo Azul cheese brands.

FrieslandCampina products include specialty imported Dutch cheeses—mild, aged and smoked Gouda to Edam—as well as Swiss Emmental and goat cheese. The cheeses are available in a variety of formats, from wheels, loaves and wedges to slices, snacks and shaved. FrieslandCampina specialty cheese brands can be found across the U.S. in the deli section of supermarkets, club stores and mass merchandisers.

Jana Foods will be integrated in the FrieslandCampina Consumer Dairy U.S. business. Dan Lynch, former owner and CEO of Jana Foods, will remain involved in the business as VP imports and senior commercial advisor.

FrieslandCampina produces and sells consumer products, such as dairy beverages, infant nutrition, cheese and desserts in a large number of European, Asian and African countries through its own subsidiaries. Dairy products are exported throughout the world from the Netherlands. FrieslandCampina sells ingredients and semi-finished products for producers of infant nutrition, the food industry and the pharmaceutical sector all over the world.

The company has locations in 34 countries with a total of 23,675 employees at the end of the year 2017. Its central office in Amersfoort, the Netherlands and is fully owned by Zuivelcoöperatie FrieslandCampina U.A., which has 12,707 member dairy farmers in the Netherlands, Germany and Belgium and is one of the largest dairy cooperatives in the world.

