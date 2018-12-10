Wakefern Chooses Nielsen Brandbank To Provide E-Commerce Content

Wakefern Food Corp. has chosen Nielsen Brandbank, a New York-based provider of digital product content for e-commerce websites, mobile shopping apps, merchandising and marketing, as a preferred content solution partner to capture and manage private-label and national brand e-commerce and merchandising content.

Nielsen Brandbank will focus on creating and managing product content for a variety of product categories, including private-label and new items. Wakefern expects have its online presence strengthened with enhanced customer experience through improved content quality and optimization of its overall online effectiveness across omnichannel platforms.

“As an organization, we are continually looking to improve the consumer experience both in the store and online. Maintaining complete and accurate data is a critical first step in providing consumers with the information they require to make an informed decision. Given Nielsen Brandbank’s global reputation for quality and accuracy, we are excited to begin this endeavor,” said Chris Lane, EVP of Keasbey, New Jersey-based Wakefern.

Ray D’Aprile, commercial director North America at Nielsen Brandbank, added, “Wakefern is a highly respected retailer within the U.S. who has never fallen short when it comes to innovation and industry standards, creating an improved shopping experience for all as well as driving efficiencies internally. Nielsen Brandbank is well positioned to support Wakefern through an online journey by identifying the importance of data quality and strengthening Wakefern’s systems with the power of our digital product content.”

Founded in 1946, Wakefern Food Corp. comprises 50 members who independently own and operate 352 supermarkets under the ShopRite, The Fresh Grocer, Price Rite Marketplace and Dearborn Market banners in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Virginia. Together with its member companies, Wakefern employs more than 70,000 people.

Nielsen Brandbank, a Nielsen-owned company since 2014, is a leading product content creation management and publishing solution for multi-channel retailing. The business works with major multinational grocery and health and beauty retailers and more than 7,000 FMCG suppliers in 16 markets. Nielsen Brandbank creates, captures, manages and distributes product content, which is optimized for shopper marketing and category planning. It distributes in excess of 50 million digital product assets to retailers, wholesalers and food service businesses every year.

