SodaStream International Officially Acquired By PepsiCo

PepsiCo has completed its acquisition of SodaStream International, acquiring all of the company’s outstanding shares for $144 each.

“I couldn’t be prouder or more excited to welcome SodaStream to the PepsiCo family,” said Ramon Laguarta, CEO of the Purchase, New York-based beverage company. “With customizable options, SodaStream empowers consumers to personalize their preferred beverage in an environmentally friendly way and provides PepsiCo with a significant presence in the at-home marketplace. Together…I am confident we can accelerate progress on our shared goal of curbing plastic waste and building a more sustainable future.”

PepsiCo says the acquisition supports its mission of supporting health and wellness through environmentally friendly, cost-effective beverage solutions as well as its strategy to form a more sustainable beverage ecosystem. Its strong research and development capabilities, global reach, design and marketing expertise combined with SodaStream’s differentiated and unique product range position the company for further expansion and breakthrough innovation, PepsiCo says.

Daniel Birnbaum, SodaStream CEO and director, said, “We are thrilled to become part of PepsiCo and join its diverse and talented team. SodaStream was founded to bring healthy, convenient and environmentally friendly beverage options to consumers around the world, and PepsiCo will help us deliver and expand on this mission. With some of the world’s leading marketing and research and development teams and access to new markets and channels, we are excited to grow hand-in-hand with PepsiCo in the months and years to come.”

PepsiCo products are available in 200 countries and territories around the world. The company generated more than $63 billion in net revenue in 2017. The product portfolio includes 22 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

SodaStream is a manufacturer and distributor of sparkling water makers. The company enables consumer to transform ordinary tap water into sparkling water and flavored sparkling water. The products are available at more than 80,000 retail stores in 45 countries.

