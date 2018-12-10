SpartanNash Offers Scan, Bag, Go Technology With Check Out Now App

SpartanNash has launched its scan, bag and go mobile app, Check Out Now. Check Out Now allows shoppers to scan barcodes on products, bag their own groceries and get in and out of the store quicker.

Check Out Now is available at two Michigan Family Fare stores: in Hudsonville at 6480 28th Avenue and in Wyoming at 2275 Health Drive. SpartanNash will continue to add Check Out Now to additional stores in its retail footprint in 2019.

“At SpartanNash, our goal is always to find ways to better serve our customers through our stores,” said Tom Swanson, SVP and GM of corporate retail. “We deliver ‘what our guests want, when they want it, fast and friendly.’ Check Out Now is just another way we’re enhancing our customer experience by providing store guests with convenient, personalized solutions and the ability to shop when and how they want.”

Check Out Now also integrates with Yes loyalty accounts, allowing store guests to access Check Out Now-only deals in the store as well as digital coupons, clubs, rewards and fuel savings at checkout.

Shoppers can download the Check Out Now mobile app in the Apple or Android app store, then log in with their Yes account. To use Check Out Now in either of the Family Fare stores, shoppers connect to the store’s WiFi and then scan barcodes on products or visit electronic produce scales to add items, bagging as they go. The app keeps a running total and alerts customers to digital savings along the way, with checkout available at Check Out Now kiosks in the store.

