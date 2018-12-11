Cosmic Crisp Varietal Launch Will Be ‘Largest In Apple History’

The team that made the Pink Lady brand apple a household name is gearing up for a new launch, this time with the variety sold under the brand Cosmic Crisp. The Cosmic Crisp brand apple variety is the result of 20 years of study and research by Washington State University’s tree fruit breeding program. Cosmic Crisp brand apples are a cross between Enterprise and Honeycrisp.

Proprietary Variety Management (PVM), a produce IP, branding and global management company, plans to boost the brand’s launch with a $10 million-plus marketing budget, the “largest consumer launch in apple history,” says the company.

Titled “Imagine the Possibilities,” the campaign speaks to this apple “setting a new bar for flavor, presentation and storage, and as a category breakout inspiring chefs, families and apple lovers.”

“Our goal is to inspire and educate people of all ages by using Cosmic Crisp as a perfect example of big dreams becoming a reality,” said Kathryn Grandy, director of marketing for PVM. “We’re long overdue for a campaign that highlights fresh produce and farming direct to the consumer in a way that excites the dreamer inside all of us.”

For the campaign, PVM has selected a group of initial partners rooted in the arts and sciences, all sharing the message of aspiration and education. “Imagine the Possibilities” will come to life through partnerships with The Good Housekeeping Nutritionist Approved (GHNA) Emblem, Missoula Children’s Theatre and The Produce Moms, among others to be announced.

The importance of dreaming big is embodied in the special partnership PVM developed between Cosmic Crisp and Missoula Children’s Theatre (MCT), a nonprofit touring children’s theatre. While the theatre is based in Missoula, Montana, presenting organizations bring its popular week-long drama residency to communities across North America and around the world.

In 2019, the MCT season includes an updated version of the theatre’s original musical, Johnny Appleseed, which will have its world premiere in February. Cosmic Crisp is sponsoring the premiere of Johnny Appleseed in Missoula, as well as its national tour.

Also key to the fall 2019 debut of Cosmic Crisp is The GHNA Emblem, a health-conscious seal awarded to qualifying brands that help consumers make healthier choices. By leveraging the emblem, Cosmic Crisp will be able to share its story with millions of new consumers through print materials, digital platforms and tasting events.

Another trusted seal of approval for the Cosmic Crisp comes through a partnership with The Produce Moms. Founded and led by Lori Taylor, who has dedicated her career to increasing the consumption of fruits and vegetables, The Produce Moms reaches millions of families, schools, nutritionists and others each month with digital content and public appearances. Taylor will be the first of several influencers who will promote Cosmic Crisp to reach consumers on and offline.

“We’re elated to have a solid set of partnerships in place that support Cosmic Crisp on many levels,” said Grandy. “And we’re just getting warmed up.”

The Cosmic Crisp retail launch will take place in the fall of 2019, and an estimated 2.2 million boxes are expected to be on the market in 2020.

