Food Lion’s ‘Be A Hero’ Campaign Raises $650K For Military Families

Food Lion and its Food Lion Feeds hunger-relief initiative this week supported military families by donating $650,000 to Hope For The Warriors raised through its “Be A Hero, Serve A Hero” campaign. Hope For The Warriors is a national nonprofit that assists veterans, service members and military families with a variety of programming including clinical health and wellness, sports and recreation and transition services.

In addition, Food Lion and Hope For The Warriors partnered on Dec. 11 to distribute more than 300 pounds of nonperishable food to the pantry at Richmond Fisher House, located on the grounds of McGuire VA Medical Center.

During Food Lion’s fall Be A Hero campaign, customers across the grocer’s more than 1,000 stores had the opportunity to support military families by purchasing select items.

“At Food Lion, our veterans, service members and their families are our neighbors,” said Meg Ham, Food Lion president. “Giving back to the towns and cities we serve is very important to us, and we’re proud to join with our customers and donate $650,000 to help Hope For The Warriors in their mission.”

Through Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion unites with customers and partners to aid the many families struggling with hunger. The company has committed to donating 500 million meals by 2020.

“As a nonprofit, Hope For The Warriors relies on community support to assist the number of veterans, service members and military families we serve each year,” said Robin Kelleher, co-founder and president of the nonprofit organization. “Thanks to Food Lion and the continuous support of its customers, we’re able to help create positive change and provide hope to those military families who need it most.”

