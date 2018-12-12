Ingles’ Sales Exceed $4 Billion In Fiscal 2018

Asheville, North Carolina-based Ingles Markets reported that its sales for the fiscal year ended Sept. 29, 2018, reached $4.09 billion, up from $4.00 billion in fiscal 2017, despite the fact that fiscal 2018 had one fewer week of operations than fiscal 2017.

Net income for 2018 was $97.4 million vs. $53.9 million in 2017. Fiscal year 2018 net income was positively impacted by the passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, the grocer said. Comparable store sales for the year increased 2.0 percent vs. fiscal 2017, excluding gasoline, and adjusted to reflect the same number of weeks in each fiscal year. The number of transactions and the average transaction size were both higher in fiscal year 2018 compared with the prior year, according to Ingles.

For the 13-week fourth quarter, total sales were $1.06 billion compared to $1.09 billion for the 14-week fourth quarter of fiscal 2017. Net income for the 2018 fourth quarter was $18.4 million vs. net income of $19.4 million for the 2017 quarter. Comparable store sales in the quarter increased 2.3 percent, excluding gasoline, and adjusted to reflect the same number of weeks in each fourth quarter.

According to Ingles, customer count and average transaction size (both excluding gasoline and adjusted to the same number of weeks) were higher for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 than in the 2017 quarter.

Chairman Robert P. Ingle II said, “Our associates’ hard work and dedication contributed to our outstanding sales. We will continue to invest in our business for sustainable long-term growth.”

Ingles, which operates 200 stores in six southeastern states, had capital expenditures totaling $150.5 million and $127.7 million for fiscal years 2018 and 2017, respectively. During fiscal 2018, the company opened five new store buildings and closed four stores, some of which were or are being rebuilt. The company’s other store improvement capital projects in fiscal 2018 focused on improved merchandising, convenience and the range of products offered to customers.

