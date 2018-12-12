Kind Healthy Snacks Predicts Food Trends For 2019

Kind Healthy Snacks has predicted what it thinks will be the top 10 food and nutrition trends for 2019.

The report is a compilation of thinking from nearly 5,000 experts as well as Kind’s new product development team of chefs and food scientists, Kind’s Nutrition Collective network of 4,500-plus registered dietitians, international team members across Europe, North America and Asia-Pacific, and Daniel Lubetzky, Kind’s founder and CEO.

The trends include:

1. Seed Butters: 2018 was the year of alternative nut butters such as almond, cashew and walnut. Seed butters are a new offering. In 2019, expect sunflower, pumpkin and watermelon seed butters, which share the same good fat profile of nut butters, to offer an alternative for those with nut allergies.

2. Cannabinoid Craze: While CBD can be found within lotions and oils to aid folks with chronic conditions, 2019 marks the year where the cannabis plant extract will be in the food and beverage industries. In 2018, CBD is in coffee, cocktails and olive oil. In 2019, it is anticipated that CBD will be found in yogurts, soups and salad dressings.

3. ‘Food Porn’ No More: The business of perfect-looking food has been ubiquitous within society for the past few decades. In 2019, it is expected that ‘ugly’ foods will earn the praise they’ve long deserved.

4. African Flavors: African-inspired culinary influences have been ever-present in the American restaurant scene. In 2019, these spices and super foods will be found in more conventional formats. It is anticipated that flavors and ingredients like harissa, berbere, dukkah, ras el hanout and tiger nuts will be in items such as condiments, grain snacks and protein rubs.

5. Trust Your Gut (Health): Digestive health has emerged as a core component of the modern view of health and wellness, with new appreciation for the impact of the microbiome. Look for even more products to tout the gut health trio of fiber, prebiotics and probiotics.

6. ‘Anti-Sugar’ to ‘Anti-Added Sugar’: Consumers are becoming more aware that not all sugars are created equal. Added sugars are those not naturally found in foods or beverages and are added during manufacturing. Research has shown that dietary patterns lower in sugar-sweetened foods and beverages reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease.

7. H2-Wh0a: While infusing water with fruits and vegetables is common, Kind expects to see other forms of hydration gain popularity. Coconut water will remain mainstream, but other options will be available for those looking to add more vitamins, minerals and prebiotics to their diet. Such options will include maple water, which contains less than half of the sugar of coconut water, as well as cactus water, which is promoted for skin revitalization.

8. Going Meatless Isn’t Just for Mondays: Meat- and dairy-free protein alternatives are becoming more mainstream. Expect to see more innovations highlighting nuts, extruded seeds, beans, water lentils and algae across categories such as snack bars, chips, meat-free burgers or sausages and dairy-free yogurts and cheeses.

9. Foods First, Vitamins Second: With growing interest in clean labeling, individuals have adopted a ‘food-first’ mindset and started embracing whole, minimally processed foods to meet nutritional needs. Heavily fortified products are being replaced with options that are nutrient-rich.

10. Transparency: Consumers are continuing to hold food companies accountable and expect specific information on-pack. This past year, transparency made its way onto the nutrition label, ingredient list and marketing claims. In 2019, expect to see transparency shape companies’ cultures, hiring practices and inclusion measures.

Founded in 2004, New York-based Kind offers more than 70 fruit and nut bars. All its snacks are gluten free, do not contain genetically engineered ingredients and are not sweetened with sugar alcohols or artificial sweeteners.

