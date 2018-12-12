Pure Protein Introduces Ready-To-Drink Protein Shakes

Ronkonkoma, New York-based Pure Protein, maker of protein bars, shakes, snacks and powders, has launched ready-to-drink Pure Protein 30g Shakes. In Rich Chocolate and Vanilla Milkshake flavors, the new shakes have 30g of protein, less than 1g of sugar, 140 calories, 4g of fiber and 24 vitamins and minerals per serving.



“The need for convenient, ready-to-drink options is driving growth in the protein category by a staggering 38 percent,” said Don Kerrigan, president of The Nature’s Bounty Co., maker of Pure Protein. “We’re excited to answer consumer demand with the introduction of Pure Protein 30g Shakes, giving people the convenience they’re looking for in a high-protein RTD that not only tastes fantastic, but has low sugar and a great blend of fiber, vitamins and minerals.”

The shakes are available nationwide at retailers such as Walmart, Amazon, Wegmans, Wakefern, Rite Aid and Meijer.

The Nature’s Bounty Co. was founded 70 years ago and is a global company with a presence in the vitamin, mineral, herb, sports, active nutrition and supplement product categories and in multiple key distribution channels.

The Nature’s Bounty Co. is headquartered in Long Island, New York, and employs more than 4,000 associates worldwide. The company has manufacturing, packaging, warehouse, distribution and administration facilities throughout the U.S. and Canada and maintains overseas offices in the U.K., the Netherlands, Spain, South Africa and New Zealand.

