ShopRite Dietitians Provide Healthy Holiday Eating Tips

In-store dietitians at ShopRite are offering classes and events highlighting better-for-you holiday recipe suggestions throughout December.

The dietitians, who service 140 stores, are offering a variety of events focused on creating healthy holiday traditions, as well as free store tours, complimentary cookbooks and personalized nutritional guidance.



“The holidays are here, and that means it’s time to enjoy the bounty of the season with friends and family. If you’re looking to lighten up your family’s favorite holiday dishes and desserts, our team of dietitians are here to help,” says Natalie Menza-Crowe, RD, director of health and wellness.

Menza-Crowe shares the following tips:

Make-ahead meals can save valuable oven space. Each dish can be stored in the freezer until ready to be defrosted and served.

Appetizers are a great way to start a party. Make homemade dips a day or two in advance, and store until ready to use. Use low-fat yogurt in place of sour cream or mayonnaise and serve with cut-up vegetables.

Use pre-cut vegetables to save time. The smaller pieces, the less time it will take for them to cook.

Use the slow cooker to make “traditional” holiday meals, such as sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes or even green bean casseroles.

