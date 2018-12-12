Genji Sushi Bars, a Philadelphia, Pennsylvania-based provider of sushi-at-retail in Whole Foods Market stores, is offering seven new sushi platters. The new platter menu is available now at all Genji sushi bars. Orders must be placed at least 24 hours in advance.

“This is restaurant-quality sushi made from 100 percent sustainable ingredients and rolled fresh just for you,” says Bill Rosenzweig, Genji’s marketing and creative director.

The new menu offerings include the following platters:

American Dream (resembles an American flag) (50 pcs.)

Happy Birthday (84 pcs.)

Veggie ( 72 pcs.)

Classic (72 pcs.)

Signature (67 pcs.)

Combo (83 pcs.)

Kids ( 72 pcs.)

The veggie platter is 100 percent vegan, and the kids platter is completely cooked. All platters can be made with either white or brown rice, except for Happy Birthday and American Dream.

Rosenzweig said, “Genji sushi is the gift that gives back because we only source sustainable seafood. That means future generations will be able to put sushi on their dinner tables.”

Genji, a subsidiary of Hana Group’s Peace Dining Corp., is the largest sushi provider to the market chain. It started out as a standalone sushi restaurant in Philadelphia until Whole Foods asked the owners to operate a few sushi bars inside its stores. Today, Genji operates more than 250 sushi bars, staffed by chefs, in addition to Japanese cuisine restaurants in the U.S. and the U.K.

Whole Foods Market started in 1980 with one small store in Austin, Texas. Today, the story is a leader in natural and organic foods, with 494 stores in North America and the U.K. Whole Foods was acquired by Amazon last year and has offered savings exclusive to Amazon Prime members.

