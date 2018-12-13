Dumac Acquires POS Solutions Provider Total Retail Solutions

Dumac Business Systems Inc. has acquired Total Retail Solutions (TRS), a provider of point of sale and loss prevention solutions to independent grocers. TRS supports approximately 400 supermarkets in Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi and Tennessee. All TRS customers and most of its employees will transition to Dumac.

“TRS and Dumac are comparable and compatible companies. We work with similar vendors, align geographically between the regions TRS serves and our operations in Texas and Oklahoma, and, most importantly, share a very similar culture of taking great care of customers and always doing the right thing,” said Phil McCarthy, Dumac’s VP. “In addition to a solid customer base, TRS brings employees with tremendous tenure in the industry. We’re looking forward to learning from each other and bringing even greater value to our customers.”

Aaron Davidson, who most recently served as president of TRS, will continue in a leadership role, creating additional continuity for TRS customers and employees.

“We’re excited about this combination with Dumac and the opportunities it presents to continuously provide better experiences, opportunities and outcomes for our customers and employees,” said Davidson. “In many ways, it’s business as usual with the added benefit of offering customers greater expertise and solutions to help them achieve greater results.”

TRS operates two facilities in Louisiana and one each in Arkansas, Mississippi and Tennessee that will continue to operate under Dumac’s name.

Headquartered in Syracuse, New York, since 1952, Dumac has been in the grocery business for more than 40 years. More than a thousand independently owned supermarkets across the U.S. use its POS solutions.

Keep reading: