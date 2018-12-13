Giant Food Stores Appoints Burkett To VP, Store Support

Giant Food Stores has promoted Sepideh Burkett to VP, store support. In this new role, she will be responsible for bringing the company’s strategic plans and customer-centric strategy to life across all stores, driving store performance and ensuring consistent communication between stores and support functions. She will report to John Ponnett, SVP of retail operations for Giant Food Stores.

“A knowledgeable and passionate leader, Sepideh has made significant contributions to the success of our company, and we look forward to benefitting from her deep knowledge in her new role,” said Ponnett. “Her team and customers always come first, and she truly leads by example with her ‘can do attitude,’ inspiring those around her.”

With more than 25 years of experience in the supermarket and drugstore business, Burkett most recently served as district director overseeing Giant stores in north central Pennsylvania. She joined Giant in 2016 as director of special projects. Prior to her time at Giant, she worked for Walmart in several leadership roles, including market manager, regional health and wellness director, market health and wellness director and pharmacy manager.

Burkett, a licensed pharmacist, received a bachelor of science degree in pharmacy from University of Connecticut. She resides in State College, Pennsylvania, with her family.

Giant has more than 170 stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia. Its family of brands includes Martin’s Food Markets and Peapod by Giant.

