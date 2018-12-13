Hugo’s Family Marketplace Hires, Promotes New Store Leadership

Hugo’s Family Marketplace is welcoming Torrie Enget as the new store director of its 32nd Avenue S., Grand Forks, North Dakota, location.

Enget brings a “strong background” in retail and business management as an executive team leader at Target, GM of Best Buy and, most recently, operations manager of J.C. Penney, says Hugo’s.

“We are excited to have Torrie working with us,” said Kristi Magnuson Nelson, Hugo’s President/CEO. “His experience, leadership and outgoing personality will be a benefit to our associates and shoppers.”

He is a graduate of North Dakota State University and lives in Grand Forks with his wife, Amy. They have two boys, Noah and Caden.

Enget enjoys spending time outdoors with yard work, BBQ’ing, hunting and racing in inline skate competitions.

Three promoted

In other Hugo’s leadership news, the company has promoted Nick Nelson and Linda Peterson of its Crookston, Minnesota, store. Nelson will serve as assistant store director, and Peterson will serve as 2nd assistant store director.

Nelson has worked with Hugo’s in a variety of positions since 2006. Previously, he worked with Supervalu in Crookston.

Nelson grew up in Crookston and graduated from the University of Minnesota, Crookston with a bachelor’s degree in business management and marketing. In his free time, he enjoys hunting, snowmobiling and fishing.

Peterson began working with Hugo’s in 1988 as a part time cashier. Over the years, she has held various positions as price coordinator and service counter manager.

When not working for Hugo’s, she spends time working with her husband Bob at a construction site or spending time at their lake home. Peterson keeps busy with her nieces and nephews and enjoys fishing, snowmobiling, entertaining and traveling.

“Nick and Linda will be tremendous assets in their new positions with Hugo’s,” said Magnuson Nelson. “Their vast experience with Hugo’s is extremely valuable to our company.”

The company also has promoted Carrie Ferguson to assistant store director of its Grafton, North Dakota, store.

Ferguson has previous experience working with Hugo’s as frontend manager and GM/HBC manager. She also has retail and customer service experience gained at various companies growing up in Florida.

Ferguson keeps busy with her five children ranging from preschool to third grade. When she is not juggling school and activities, she likes to read and play games with her kids.

“We are happy to have Carrie’s experience and leadership benefit our associates,” said Magnuson Nelson. “Watching our associates excel and advance in our company, like Carrie has done, is very rewarding.”

Hugo’s has been family-owned and -operated since 1939 by the Hugo Magnuson family. The company operates 10 locations in North Dakota and Minnesota, where it also owns five Hugo’s Wine & Spirits stores and seven Caribou Coffee Shops.

