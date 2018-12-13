With the help of Hormel and first responders in 19 cities across the Midwest, Hy-Vee will hand out 5,250 Hormel Cure 81 hams to families in need over the next two weeks for its second annual Hy-Vee Hams for the Holidays campaign.
“We are fortunate to have great partners to help us give back to the community during the holiday season,” said Randy Edeker, chairman of the board, CEO and president of Hy-Vee. “Last year’s events were incredibly successful, and we are excited to expand our efforts this year to reach even more families in the communities that we serve. By working with our valued supplier Hormel and first responders, we can make a far greater impact than any one of us could alone.”
Hy-Vee’s Hams for the Holidays donations come from the Hormel Cure 81 Hams for Hunger program that was founded in 1989. The program involves a partnership between Hormel Foods and grocery retailers across the country. Throughout the years, more than $13 million in hams have been donated, feeding tens of thousands of families.
“Hormel Foods is proud to partner with Hy-Vee to support hunger-relief efforts in the communities served by the company’s stores,” said Stephanie Postma, brand manager, meat products marketing, Hormel Foods. “The Hormel Cure 81 Hams for Hunger program highlights our long-standing relationship with Hy-Vee, and we are honored to work together and make such a substantial contribution for those in need.”
Now through Dec. 20, Hy-Vee employees and first responders will hand out free hams to those in need in the following locations. The events will last for two hours or until all hams are distributed, whichever occurs first.
|Dates
|Event Location
|Saturday, Dec. 15
8 a.m. start time
|MARSHALLTOWN, IOWA:
Marshalltown Hy-Vee
802 S. Center St.
Marshalltown, Iowa
|Saturday, Dec. 15
9 a.m. start time
|CENTERVILLE, IOWA:
Centerville Hy-Vee Dollar Fresh
609 N. 18th St.
Centerville, Iowa
|Saturday, Dec. 15
11 a.m. start time
|AMES, IOWA:
West Hy-Vee
3800 Lincoln Way
Ames, Iowa
|Saturday, Dec. 15
12 p.m. start time
|PEORIA, ILLINOIS:
Madison Park
3101 W. Harmon Highway
Peoria, Illinois
|Saturday, Dec. 15
12:30 p.m. start time
|OSCEOLA, IOWA:
Osceola Hy-Vee Dollar Fresh
510 W. McLane St.
Osceola, Iowa
|Saturday, Dec. 15
2 p.m. start time
|JEFFERSON, IOWA:
Jefferson Hy-Vee
106 W. Washington St.
Jefferson, Iowa
|Saturday, Dec. 15
3:30 p.m. start time
|CRESTON, IOWA:
Creston Hy-Vee Dollar Fresh
600 Sheldon St.
Creston, Iowa
|Saturday, Dec. 15
4 p.m. start time
|SPRINGFIELD, MISSOURI:
The Fairbanks
1126 N. Broadway Ave.
Springfield, Missouri
|Saturday, Dec. 15
4:30 p.m. start time
|CARROLL, IOWA:
Carroll Hy-Vee
905 U.S. Highway 30, W.
Carroll, Iowa
|Saturday, Dec. 15
7 p.m. start time
|DENISON, IOWA:
Denison Hy-Vee
1426 Broadway
Denison, Iowa
|Monday, Dec. 17
4 p.m. start time
|FITCHBURG, WISCONSIN:
Boys & Girls Club
4619 Jenewein Road
Fitchburg, Wisconsin
|Monday, Dec. 17
4 p.m. start time
|IOWA CITY, IOWA:
Iowa City Police Department Substation
1067 Highway 6, E.
Iowa City, Iowa
|Monday, Dec. 17
4 p.m. start time
|DES MOINES, IOWA:
Evelyn Davis Park1400 Forest Ave. Des Moines, Iowa
|Tuesday, Dec. 18
1 p.m. start time
|MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA:
Sabathani Community Center
310 E. 38th St.
Minneapolis, Minnesota
|Tuesday, Dec. 18
4 p.m. start time
|DAVENPORT, IOWA:
Goose Creek Park
6000 Scott St.
Davenport, Iowa
|Tuesday, Dec. 18
5 p.m. start time
|MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA:
Hospitality House
1220 Logan Ave., N.
Minneapolis, Minnesota
|Wednesday, Dec. 19
4 p.m. start time
|KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI:
KCPD East Precinct
2640 Prospect Ave.
Kansas City, Missouri
|Wednesday, Dec. 19
4 p.m. start time
|LAWRENCE, KANSAS:
Former Borders Book Store (parking lot)
700 New Hampshire
Lawrence, Kansas
|Thursday, Dec. 20
4 p.m. start time
|LINCOLN, NEBRASKA:
Salvation Army
2625 Potter Street
Lincoln, Nebraska
