Hy-Vee Partners With Hormel And First Responders To Give Away 5K Hams

Midwest
A whole ham partially sliced on a cutting board

With the help of Hormel and first responders in 19 cities across the Midwest, Hy-Vee will hand out 5,250 Hormel Cure 81 hams to families in need over the next two weeks for its second annual Hy-Vee Hams for the Holidays campaign.

“We are fortunate to have great partners to help us give back to the community during the holiday season,” said Randy Edeker, chairman of the board, CEO and president of Hy-Vee. “Last year’s events were incredibly successful, and we are excited to expand our efforts this year to reach even more families in the communities that we serve. By working with our valued supplier Hormel and first responders, we can make a far greater impact than any one of us could alone.”

Hy-Vee’s Hams for the Holidays donations come from the Hormel Cure 81 Hams for Hunger program that was founded in 1989. The program involves a partnership between Hormel Foods and grocery retailers across the country. Throughout the years, more than $13 million in hams have been donated, feeding tens of thousands of families.

“Hormel Foods is proud to partner with Hy-Vee to support hunger-relief efforts in the communities served by the company’s stores,” said Stephanie Postma, brand manager, meat products marketing, Hormel Foods. “The Hormel Cure 81 Hams for Hunger program highlights our long-standing relationship with Hy-Vee, and we are honored to work together and make such a substantial contribution for those in need.”

Now through Dec. 20, Hy-Vee employees and first responders will hand out free hams to those in need in the following locations. The events will last for two hours or until all hams are distributed, whichever occurs first.

 

Dates Event Location
Saturday, Dec. 15

8 a.m. start time

 MARSHALLTOWN, IOWA:

Marshalltown Hy-Vee

802 S. Center St.

Marshalltown, Iowa
Saturday, Dec. 15

9 a.m. start time

 CENTERVILLE, IOWA:

Centerville Hy-Vee Dollar Fresh

609 N. 18th St.

Centerville, Iowa
Saturday, Dec. 15

11 a.m. start time

 AMES, IOWA:

West Hy-Vee

3800 Lincoln Way

Ames, Iowa
Saturday, Dec. 15

12 p.m. start time

 PEORIA, ILLINOIS:
Madison Park 
3101 W. Harmon Highway
Peoria, Illinois
Saturday, Dec. 15

12:30 p.m. start time

 OSCEOLA, IOWA:

Osceola Hy-Vee Dollar Fresh

510 W. McLane St. 

Osceola, Iowa
Saturday, Dec. 15

2 p.m. start time

 JEFFERSON, IOWA:

Jefferson Hy-Vee

106 W. Washington St. 

Jefferson, Iowa
Saturday, Dec. 15

3:30 p.m. start time

 CRESTON, IOWA:

Creston Hy-Vee Dollar Fresh

600 Sheldon St. 

Creston, Iowa
Saturday, Dec. 15

4 p.m. start time

 SPRINGFIELD, MISSOURI:

The Fairbanks 

1126 N. Broadway Ave.

Springfield, Missouri
Saturday, Dec. 15

4:30 p.m. start time

 CARROLL, IOWA:

Carroll Hy-Vee

905 U.S. Highway 30, W. 

Carroll, Iowa
Saturday, Dec. 15

7 p.m. start time

 DENISON, IOWA:

Denison Hy-Vee

1426 Broadway

Denison, Iowa
Monday, Dec. 17

4 p.m. start time

 FITCHBURG, WISCONSIN:

Boys & Girls Club 

4619 Jenewein Road

Fitchburg, Wisconsin
Monday, Dec. 17

4 p.m. start time

 IOWA CITY, IOWA:

Iowa City Police Department Substation

1067 Highway 6, E.

Iowa City, Iowa
Monday, Dec. 17

4 p.m. start time

 DES MOINES, IOWA:
Evelyn Davis Park1400 Forest Ave. Des Moines, Iowa
Tuesday, Dec. 18

1 p.m. start time

 MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA:

Sabathani Community Center

310 E. 38th St. 

Minneapolis, Minnesota
Tuesday, Dec. 18

4 p.m. start time

 DAVENPORT, IOWA:

Goose Creek Park

6000 Scott St.

Davenport, Iowa
Tuesday, Dec. 18

5 p.m. start time

 MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA:

Hospitality House

1220 Logan Ave., N. 

Minneapolis, Minnesota
Wednesday, Dec. 19

4 p.m. start time

 KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI:

KCPD East Precinct

2640 Prospect Ave.

Kansas City, Missouri
Wednesday, Dec. 19

4 p.m. start time

 LAWRENCE, KANSAS:

Former Borders Book Store (parking lot)

700 New Hampshire

Lawrence, Kansas
Thursday, Dec. 20

4 p.m. start time

 LINCOLN, NEBRASKA:

Salvation Army 

2625 Potter Street

Lincoln, Nebraska

 

