With the help of Hormel and first responders in 19 cities across the Midwest, Hy-Vee will hand out 5,250 Hormel Cure 81 hams to families in need over the next two weeks for its second annual Hy-Vee Hams for the Holidays campaign.

“We are fortunate to have great partners to help us give back to the community during the holiday season,” said Randy Edeker, chairman of the board, CEO and president of Hy-Vee. “Last year’s events were incredibly successful, and we are excited to expand our efforts this year to reach even more families in the communities that we serve. By working with our valued supplier Hormel and first responders, we can make a far greater impact than any one of us could alone.”

Hy-Vee’s Hams for the Holidays donations come from the Hormel Cure 81 Hams for Hunger program that was founded in 1989. The program involves a partnership between Hormel Foods and grocery retailers across the country. Throughout the years, more than $13 million in hams have been donated, feeding tens of thousands of families.

“Hormel Foods is proud to partner with Hy-Vee to support hunger-relief efforts in the communities served by the company’s stores,” said Stephanie Postma, brand manager, meat products marketing, Hormel Foods. “The Hormel Cure 81 Hams for Hunger program highlights our long-standing relationship with Hy-Vee, and we are honored to work together and make such a substantial contribution for those in need.”

Now through Dec. 20, Hy-Vee employees and first responders will hand out free hams to those in need in the following locations. The events will last for two hours or until all hams are distributed, whichever occurs first.

Dates Event Location Saturday, Dec. 15 8 a.m. start time MARSHALLTOWN, IOWA: Marshalltown Hy-Vee 802 S. Center St. Marshalltown, Iowa Saturday, Dec. 15 9 a.m. start time CENTERVILLE, IOWA: Centerville Hy-Vee Dollar Fresh 609 N. 18th St. Centerville, Iowa Saturday, Dec. 15 11 a.m. start time AMES, IOWA: West Hy-Vee 3800 Lincoln Way Ames, Iowa Saturday, Dec. 15 12 p.m. start time PEORIA, ILLINOIS:

Madison Park

3101 W. Harmon Highway

Peoria, Illinois Saturday, Dec. 15 12:30 p.m. start time OSCEOLA, IOWA: Osceola Hy-Vee Dollar Fresh 510 W. McLane St. Osceola, Iowa Saturday, Dec. 15 2 p.m. start time JEFFERSON, IOWA: Jefferson Hy-Vee 106 W. Washington St. Jefferson, Iowa Saturday, Dec. 15 3:30 p.m. start time CRESTON, IOWA: Creston Hy-Vee Dollar Fresh 600 Sheldon St. Creston, Iowa Saturday, Dec. 15 4 p.m. start time SPRINGFIELD, MISSOURI: The Fairbanks 1126 N. Broadway Ave. Springfield, Missouri Saturday, Dec. 15 4:30 p.m. start time CARROLL, IOWA: Carroll Hy-Vee 905 U.S. Highway 30, W. Carroll, Iowa Saturday, Dec. 15 7 p.m. start time DENISON, IOWA: Denison Hy-Vee 1426 Broadway Denison, Iowa Monday, Dec. 17 4 p.m. start time FITCHBURG, WISCONSIN: Boys & Girls Club 4619 Jenewein Road Fitchburg, Wisconsin Monday, Dec. 17 4 p.m. start time IOWA CITY, IOWA: Iowa City Police Department Substation 1067 Highway 6, E. Iowa City, Iowa Monday, Dec. 17 4 p.m. start time DES MOINES, IOWA:

Evelyn Davis Park 1400 Forest Ave. Des Moines, Iowa Tuesday, Dec. 18 1 p.m. start time MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA: Sabathani Community Center 310 E. 38th St. Minneapolis, Minnesota Tuesday, Dec. 18 4 p.m. start time DAVENPORT, IOWA: Goose Creek Park 6000 Scott St. Davenport, Iowa Tuesday, Dec. 18 5 p.m. start time MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA: Hospitality House 1220 Logan Ave., N. Minneapolis, Minnesota Wednesday, Dec. 19 4 p.m. start time KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI: KCPD East Precinct 2640 Prospect Ave. Kansas City, Missouri Wednesday, Dec. 19 4 p.m. start time LAWRENCE, KANSAS: Former Borders Book Store (parking lot) 700 New Hampshire Lawrence, Kansas Thursday, Dec. 20 4 p.m. start time LINCOLN, NEBRASKA: Salvation Army 2625 Potter Street Lincoln, Nebraska

