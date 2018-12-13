NorCal’s FISA Hosts 92nd Holiday Hi-Jinks, Names 2019 Board

The Food Industry Sales Association (FISA) of Northern California recently held its 92nd Annual Holiday Hi-Jinks Luncheon at Casa Real in Livermore, California.

Traditionally, the event was designed to bring CPG and broker members together with retailers and wholesalers to share a meal that starts the holiday season.

It’s a “fantastic way to thank our retail/wholesale partners for their support this year,” says Larry Nonn, FISA’s 2018 president. “FISA is a nonprofit organization that fosters positive working relationships in the Northern CA Food Industry—we strive to be value-added by communicating key retailer/wholesaler programs throughout our membership.

“FISA’s Mission Statement says it all: ‘Encourage positive working relationships in the Grocery community while providing annual scholarship funds to Association members as well as Retailers/Wholesales in Northern California.’”

Since 1982 FISA has raised close to $1 million in scholarship funds for deserving students to further their education. FISA members and retailers/wholesalers and their family members qualify.

“It really does mean a lot to so many as they climb their ladder of success,” says Nonn.

2019 leadership named

FISA will have a new board in 2019, led by Dianne Ellison as president and Eric Slabaugh as VP. Other members of the board include:

Treasurer: Stuart Amott

Historian: Kent Kunsman

Secretary: Jeff DeCredico

Assistant Treasurer: Chris Rivera

Membership: Mike Munoz

Event Coordinators: Mike Wakeman and Mike Munoz

Sergeant-At-Arms: Gary Pogue

Publicity: Erin Resch

Scholarship: Denise Bartow-Capone

