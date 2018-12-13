Whole Foods Market 365 opened the doors to the public at its new Atlanta stores in Decatur and Buckhead on Wednesday, Dec. 12. The Decatur store is located at 1555 Church Street; the Buckhead store is located at 3535 Northside Parkway.

The Atlanta stores are the 11th and 12th Whole Foods Market 365 locations in the country.

“We’re excited to introduce the Decatur and Northside Buckhead communities to the Whole Foods Market 365 concept, offering the very best quality food at low prices. We have taken all we have learned about combining convenience and customer experience and created what we believe are two of our most exciting stores,” said Jeff Turnas, president of Whole Foods Market 365.

Whole Foods Market 365 stores offer value and unique products in a new format that makes healthy living easy and affordable, all while maintaining Whole Foods Market’s rigorous quality standards including no artificial flavors, colors, sweeteners or preservatives, as well as no hydrogenated fats and no high-fructose corn syrup. Shoppers will find Global Animal Partnership 5-Step Animal Welfare Rated meat, sustainably caught and responsibly farmed seafood, freshly prepared grab-and-go items, a huge produce selection (including a large organic mix), a variety of special diet options and a vast floral selection with prices starting at $5.

As part of the Friends of Whole Foods Market program, each store will feature unique and locally-based in-store beverage and dining experiences. Through this program, the company partners with outside chefs, culinary and lifestyle brands, to bring shoppers innovative in-store offerings. All Friends partners operate as independent shops within Whole Foods Market stores, share Whole Foods Market’s high-quality standards and have unique expertise in a cuisine, concept or product.

Shoppers can expect:

The Decatur store will house the fourth location for homegrown Atlanta-based dtox juice with a menu of juices, smoothies, acai, matcha and dragon fruit bowls, nut-based yogurt, plant-based salads, as well as detoxifying cleanses made with organic and local ingredients.

Sublime Tree–another local Atlanta business–will open its second location in the Buckhead store with a focus on organic smoothies, cold-pressed juices, smoothie bowls and superfood eats.

Coming in early 2019, both the Decatur and Buckhead stores will feature an onsite authentic Mexican cuisine-focused restaurant, Loteria Grill, from Chef Jimmy Shaw. The in-store eateries will serve as the first locations for the Los Angeles-based restaurant in the Atlanta area offering a menu of appetizers, tacos, enchiladas and a rotating array of seasonal specials; including vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options. The beverage menu will feature a full coffee bar experience as well as beer, wine and cocktails.

Inspired by Atlanta’s Ponce de Leon Avenue, shoppers in the Decatur store will also experience Pour de Leon–a beverage, dining and gathering venue with fun for all ages, including free classic arcade games. The space will offer a selection of locally and nationally sourced beers, wines and ciders all on tap, as well as a menu of savory hot bar bites with dipping sauces and grab-and-go prepared foods.

Each store will make eating well simple and convenient with a curated product selection, easy to shop aisles, everyday low prices and streamlined design. In-store features include:

Affordable, high-quality produce: Over 200 organic options and convenient pre-cut vegetables like zucchini noodles and riced cauliflower will be available in “Veg Valley” to make healthy meal prep quick and easy.

Fresh meat and seafood: Like “Butcher’s Cut” specialty cuts, value packs of household favorites and fresh, marinated meat and seafood, local beef and pork, and more.

Innovative new flavors from 365 Everyday Value: The brand’s private label products range from kitchen staples to seasonal favorites.

Specialty cheeses: includes a hand-picked selection of over 75 grab-and-go artisanal cheeses, and exclusive items like Vermont Creamery’s Minimont.

Grab-and-go: Hot and cold bars with fresh ingredients where shoppers can create their own salads and pick up ready-made wraps, sushi, Detroit-style square pizza by the slice, sandwiches, pastas, soups and breakfast tacos. Or visit the sandwich counter for made-to-order options.

Fresh baked goods: Freshly baked breads and pastries by Atlanta favorites Alon’s Bakery & Market and H&F Bread Co, with mix-and-match, self-serve bakery items include a cookie bar, macaron bar with an array of flavors, as well as cakes and pies.

On-site beverage pairing kiosk: Use the tablet-based electronic kiosk to scan wine, beer or spirit labels for food pairing ideas, ratings, user reviews and recommendations. You’ll find more than 400 wines under $25, including eco-friendly and biodynamic wines. A wide selection of beer, including seasonal and local favorites–plus special occasion drinks like sparkling wine, sake and sangria.

“This is an exciting opportunity for Whole Foods Market to serve more communities in Atlanta. Not only are we bringing high quality products at great prices with the Decatur and Buckhead stores, but we’re also thrilled to be employing 200 people from the local communities between the two,” said Bobby Turner, president of Whole Foods Market’s South region.

To celebrate joining the community, 5 percent of the net sales from each store on Wednesday, Dec. 19, will benefit local nonprofits. In Decatur, proceeds will benefit Slow Food Atlanta, a nonprofit which seeks to educate the community and advocate on ways to support local food culture, farmers, artisans and markets. In Buckhead, Open Hand will be the recipient to support their work in preventing and better managing chronic disease through Comprehensive Nutrition Care, which combines home-delivered meals and nutrition education to reinforce the connection between informed food choices and improved quality of life.

The Decatur and Buckhead stores are both open from 7 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.

