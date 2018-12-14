Walter Robb, former Whole Foods Market co-CEO and board member, is investing in Cece’s Veggie Co., an Austin, Texas-based organic food brand.

Cece’s is “a natural new addition to Stonewall Robb’s portfolio,” says the company, as advocacy for socially conscious food businesses has been a focal point of his post-Whole Foods ventures. Cece’s Veggie Co.’s mission to make it easy for everyone to add more vegetables into their diet goes together “like organic peas and carrots with Robb’s role as a top thought leader in the sustainable food space,” Cece’s adds.

“In my new chapter I am drawn to help and learn from young entrepreneurs like Mason Arnold who are doing innovative things. As a category-creator, Cece’s is building a brand in the produce department for customers looking for premium, veggie-centered meal options,” said Robb.

“Walter Robb has always been a business hero of mine, and the opportunity to have him as an investor and mentor for Cece’s is an amazing milestone for a company as young as ours. We’re seriously butternuts about him,” said Mason Arnold, Cece’s founder and “Veggie Nerd.”

Cece’s launched in 2015 with two SKUs in a single retailer, the flagship Whole Food Market headquarters in downtown Austin. Since completing construction last year on a custom-designed, 42,300-s.f. facility, the company has expanded production capacity by five times, allowing for national distribution in many major retailers in 2018. As of November, Cece’s has gained national distribution in all Whole Foods Market stores.

Cece’s recent product launches include a Shells & Cheese meal made from 100 percent fresh, organic butternut squash with organic cheese sauce.

Cece’s products are available at Whole Foods Market and Sprouts stores nationwide and at Target, Kroger, Albertsons, Safeway, H-E-B and other select regional retailers.

Keep reading:

