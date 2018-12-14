Hy-Vee Acquires 22 Shopko Pharmacies In 17 Cities

Hy-Vee has acquired the business of 22 Shopko pharmacies in Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin. Shopko patient files will merge into existing Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations in the 17 cities where the acquisitions have taken place.

“As we continue to grow our pharmacy business, we pride ourselves on providing an excellent experience to our customers,” said Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s chairman of the board, president and CEO. “We provide customized care for each person who walks through our door. Our pharmacists will go above and beyond to provide numerous services to our patients so we can help them understand and assist with caring for their specific health care needs.”

In addition to traditional pharmacy services, Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations feature free prescription delivery, automated refill ordering, immunization services, free blood pressure checks, private medication consultations and a registered dietitian available for nutritional consultations. Generic prescriptions are available for $4 for a 30-day supply or $10 for a 90-day supply.

Hy-Vee pharmacies also are integrated into the free Hy-Vee mobile app for both iOS and Android devices for prescription management.

All impacted Shopko pharmacy patients will receive a letter from their new Hy-Vee Pharmacy with additional details.

Each person who fills a new prescription or refills an existing or transferred prescription at any Hy-Vee Pharmacy location will receive a 5 cents per gallon Fuel Saver + Perks discount, which can be redeemed at any Hy-Vee location that sells gasoline, and a coupon for a discount on their next Hy-Vee grocery trip.

The dates when specific Hy-Vee pharmacies will begin filling these prescriptions in each city are listed below.

Date Hy-Vee Location Dec. 18, 2018 Watertown Hy-Vee

1320 9th Ave., S.E.

Watertown, South Dakota Dec. 18, 2018 Whitney Way Hy-Vee

675 S. Whitney Way

Madison, Wisconsin Dec. 19, 2018 Hilltop Hy-Vee

2010 Adams St.

Mankato, Minnesota Dec. 19, 2018 Hy-Vee on South Minnesota

3000 S. Minnesota Ave.

Sioux Falls, South Dakota Dec. 19, 2018 Sycamore Avenue Hy-Vee

1601 S. Sycamore Ave.

Sioux Falls, South Dakota Dec. 20, 2018 Marshall Hy-Vee

900 E. Main St.

Marshall, Minnesota Dec. 20, 2018 Crossroads Hy-Vee

500 Crossroads Drive, S.W.

Rochester, Minnesota Dec. 20, 2018 Fairmont Hy-Vee

907 S. State St.

Fairmont, Minnesota Jan. 4, 2019 Winona Hy-Vee

1475 W. Service Drive

Winona, Minnesota Jan. 4, 2019 Albert Lea Hy-Vee

2708 Bridge Ave.

Albert Lea, Minnesota Jan. 8, 2019 37th Street Hy-Vee

500 37th St., N.W.

Rochester, Minnesota Jan. 8, 2019 Grand Island Hy-Vee

115 Wilmar Ave.

Grand Island, Nebraska Jan. 8, 2019 Stony Brook Hy-Vee

14591 Stony Brook Blvd.

Omaha, Nebraska Jan. 9, 2019 O Street Hy-Vee

5010 O St.

Lincoln, Nebraska Jan. 9, 2019 Austin Hy-Vee

1307 18th Ave., N.W.

Austin, Minnesota Jan. 9, 2019 Hy-Vee West

2107 Taylor Ave.

Norfolk, Nebraska Jan. 10, 2019 Hy-Vee on Broadway

3700 Broadway St.

Quincy, Illinois Jan. 10, 2019 Williamsburg Hy-Vee

6001 Village Drive

Lincoln, Nebraska Jan. 23, 2019 Mason City Hy-Vee Drugstore

875 Fourth St., S.W.

Mason City, Iowa Jan. 23, 2019 Hy-Vee on Hamilton

2827 Hamilton Blvd.

Sioux City, Iowa Jan. 23, 2019 Glenwood Hy-Vee Clinic Pharmacy

409 S. Locust

Glenwood, Iowa

