Hy-Vee Acquires 22 Shopko Pharmacies In 17 Cities

Hy-Vee has acquired the business of 22 Shopko pharmacies in Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin. Shopko patient files will merge into existing Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations in the 17 cities where the acquisitions have taken place.
“As we continue to grow our pharmacy business, we pride ourselves on providing an excellent experience to our customers,” said Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s chairman of the board, president and CEO. “We provide customized care for each person who walks through our door. Our pharmacists will go above and beyond to provide numerous services to our patients so we can help them understand and assist with caring for their specific health care needs.”
In addition to traditional pharmacy services, Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations feature free prescription delivery, automated refill ordering, immunization services, free blood pressure checks, private medication consultations and a registered dietitian available for nutritional consultations. Generic prescriptions are available for $4 for a 30-day supply or $10 for a 90-day supply.
Hy-Vee pharmacies also are integrated into the free Hy-Vee mobile app for both iOS and Android devices for prescription management.
All impacted Shopko pharmacy patients will receive a letter from their new Hy-Vee Pharmacy with additional details.
Each person who fills a new prescription or refills an existing or transferred prescription at any Hy-Vee Pharmacy location will receive a 5 cents per gallon Fuel Saver + Perks discount, which can be redeemed at any Hy-Vee location that sells gasoline, and a coupon for a discount on their next Hy-Vee grocery trip.
The dates when specific Hy-Vee pharmacies will begin filling these prescriptions in each city are listed below.
|Date
|Hy-Vee Location
|Dec. 18, 2018
|Watertown Hy-Vee
1320 9th Ave., S.E.
Watertown, South Dakota
|Dec. 18, 2018
|Whitney Way Hy-Vee
675 S. Whitney Way
Madison, Wisconsin
|Dec. 19, 2018
|Hilltop Hy-Vee
2010 Adams St.
Mankato, Minnesota
|Dec. 19, 2018
|Hy-Vee on South Minnesota
3000 S. Minnesota Ave.
Sioux Falls, South Dakota
|Dec. 19, 2018
|Sycamore Avenue Hy-Vee
1601 S. Sycamore Ave.
Sioux Falls, South Dakota
|Dec. 20, 2018
|Marshall Hy-Vee
900 E. Main St.
Marshall, Minnesota
|Dec. 20, 2018
|Crossroads Hy-Vee
500 Crossroads Drive, S.W.
Rochester, Minnesota
|Dec. 20, 2018
|Fairmont Hy-Vee
907 S. State St.
Fairmont, Minnesota
|Jan. 4, 2019
|Winona Hy-Vee
1475 W. Service Drive
Winona, Minnesota
|Jan. 4, 2019
|Albert Lea Hy-Vee
2708 Bridge Ave.
Albert Lea, Minnesota
|Jan. 8, 2019
|37th Street Hy-Vee
500 37th St., N.W.
Rochester, Minnesota
|Jan. 8, 2019
|Grand Island Hy-Vee
115 Wilmar Ave.
Grand Island, Nebraska
|Jan. 8, 2019
|Stony Brook Hy-Vee
14591 Stony Brook Blvd.
Omaha, Nebraska
|Jan. 9, 2019
|O Street Hy-Vee
5010 O St.
Lincoln, Nebraska
|Jan. 9, 2019
|Austin Hy-Vee
1307 18th Ave., N.W.
Austin, Minnesota
|Jan. 9, 2019
|Hy-Vee West
2107 Taylor Ave.
Norfolk, Nebraska
|Jan. 10, 2019
|Hy-Vee on Broadway
3700 Broadway St.
Quincy, Illinois
|Jan. 10, 2019
|Williamsburg Hy-Vee
6001 Village Drive
Lincoln, Nebraska
|Jan. 23, 2019
|Mason City Hy-Vee Drugstore
875 Fourth St., S.W.
Mason City, Iowa
|Jan. 23, 2019
|Hy-Vee on Hamilton
2827 Hamilton Blvd.
Sioux City, Iowa
|Jan. 23, 2019
|Glenwood Hy-Vee Clinic Pharmacy
409 S. Locust
Glenwood, Iowa
