  • Search 
    search
Home
Category News

Hy-Vee Acquires 22 Shopko Pharmacies In 17 Cities

Date:
in: Category News, Health/Wellness, Home Page Slider, Midwest, Store News
Leave a comment
Hy-Vee

Hy-Vee has acquired the business of 22 Shopko pharmacies in Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin. Shopko patient files will merge into existing Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations in the 17 cities where the acquisitions have taken place.

“As we continue to grow our pharmacy business, we pride ourselves on providing an excellent experience to our customers,” said Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s chairman of the board, president and CEO. “We provide customized care for each person who walks through our door. Our pharmacists will go above and beyond to provide numerous services to our patients so we can help them understand and assist with caring for their specific health care needs.”

In addition to traditional pharmacy services, Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations feature free prescription delivery, automated refill ordering, immunization services, free blood pressure checks, private medication consultations and a registered dietitian available for nutritional consultations. Generic prescriptions are available for $4 for a 30-day supply or $10 for a 90-day supply.

Hy-Vee pharmacies also are integrated into the free Hy-Vee mobile app for both iOS and Android devices for prescription management.

All impacted Shopko pharmacy patients will receive a letter from their new Hy-Vee Pharmacy with additional details.

Each person who fills a new prescription or refills an existing or transferred prescription at any Hy-Vee Pharmacy location will receive a 5 cents per gallon Fuel Saver + Perks discount, which can be redeemed at any Hy-Vee location that sells gasoline, and a coupon for a discount on their next Hy-Vee grocery trip.

The dates when specific Hy-Vee pharmacies will begin filling these prescriptions in each city are listed below.

Date Hy-Vee Location
Dec. 18, 2018 Watertown Hy-Vee
1320 9th Ave., S.E.
Watertown, South Dakota
Dec. 18, 2018 Whitney Way Hy-Vee
675 S. Whitney Way
Madison, Wisconsin
Dec. 19, 2018 Hilltop Hy-Vee
2010 Adams St.
Mankato, Minnesota
Dec. 19, 2018 Hy-Vee on South Minnesota
3000 S. Minnesota Ave.
Sioux Falls, South Dakota
Dec. 19, 2018 Sycamore Avenue Hy-Vee
1601 S. Sycamore Ave.
Sioux Falls, South Dakota
Dec. 20, 2018 Marshall Hy-Vee
900 E. Main St.
Marshall, Minnesota
Dec. 20, 2018 Crossroads Hy-Vee
500 Crossroads Drive, S.W.
Rochester, Minnesota
Dec. 20, 2018 Fairmont Hy-Vee
907 S. State St.
Fairmont, Minnesota
Jan. 4, 2019 Winona Hy-Vee
1475 W. Service Drive
Winona, Minnesota
Jan. 4, 2019 Albert Lea Hy-Vee
2708 Bridge Ave.
Albert Lea, Minnesota
Jan. 8, 2019 37th Street Hy-Vee
500 37th St., N.W.
Rochester, Minnesota
Jan. 8, 2019 Grand Island Hy-Vee
115 Wilmar Ave.
Grand Island, Nebraska
Jan. 8, 2019 Stony Brook Hy-Vee
14591 Stony Brook Blvd.
Omaha, Nebraska
Jan. 9, 2019 O Street Hy-Vee
5010 O St.
Lincoln, Nebraska
Jan. 9, 2019 Austin Hy-Vee
1307 18th Ave., N.W.
Austin, Minnesota
Jan. 9, 2019 Hy-Vee West
2107 Taylor Ave.
Norfolk, Nebraska
Jan. 10, 2019 Hy-Vee on Broadway
3700 Broadway St.
Quincy, Illinois
Jan. 10, 2019 Williamsburg Hy-Vee
6001 Village Drive
Lincoln, Nebraska
Jan. 23, 2019 Mason City Hy-Vee Drugstore
875 Fourth St., S.W.
Mason City, Iowa
Jan. 23, 2019 Hy-Vee on Hamilton
2827 Hamilton Blvd.
Sioux City, Iowa
Jan. 23, 2019 Glenwood Hy-Vee Clinic Pharmacy
409 S. Locust
Glenwood, Iowa

Keep reading:

CVS Aims To ‘Transform Healthcare’ With Completion Of Aetna Acquisition

Safeway Introduces AI-Powered Clinics To Phoenix Market

QuickChek Transferring Prescription Records To CVS Pharmacy

Tags:

About The Author

A word nerd, grocery geek and three-year member of The Shelby Report. She is a proud new homeowner and a great lover of avocado toast.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *