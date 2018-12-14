IGA Names 2019 Hometown Proud Award Winners

Around the nation, IGA store owners work day in and day out to serve their communities with the kind of personalized service and attention to detail that only comes from a locally-owned IGA store, the independent grocer group said in a Dec. 13 e-newsletter.

Each year, IGA acknowledges a select few who go above and beyond as IGA Hometown Proud Retailers—a standout group in the running for IGA’s highest award, IGA International Retailer of the Year.

Each of these IGA Hometown Proud award winners will be honored at IGA’s annual Awards of Excellence Ceremony in San Diego this coming February, where one of them will take home the additional title of Retailer of the Year.

This year’s honorees are:

Laura Malisani

Gary & Leo’s Fresh Foods IGA

Havre, Montana

Serviced by: Supervalu – Billings

Mack McLamb

Carlie C’s IGA

Dunn, North Carolina

Serviced by: Merchants Distributors LLC

Kevin & Rose Schild

Schild’s IGA

Grafton, Ohio

Serviced by: Laurel Grocery Co.

Jim Shook

Lake Region IGA

Hawley, Pennsylvania

Serviced by: Bozzuto’s Inc.

Each IGA Hometown Proud Retailer will receive $500 to be used for an employee celebration, luncheon or other use at the retailer’s discretion; a special recognition plaque; complimentary registration for the IGA Global Rally; and complimentary round-trip travel and hotel accommodations courtesy of IGA.

At the rally, all IGA Hometown Proud retailers will receive an IGA Hometown Proud Retailer Awards blazer with honorary crest. They will be seated along with their guests at their own reserved table at the IGA Awards of Excellence Brunch and will receive an invitation to join the selection committee for a private Hometown Proud Retailer Recognition Dinner on the evening of Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. Each retailer is invited to bring a spouse/guest.

The IGA USA International Retailer of the Year will be announced at the Awards of Excellence Brunch and honored alongside the IGA International Retailers of the Year from other countries (one each from the countries represented).

