National Chicken Council Launches Website For Foodservice Operators

Recognizing consumers’ desire for more information when they’re dining out, the National Chicken Council (NCC) recently launched a new website designed exclusively for foodservice and culinary professionals to learn more about how the chicken served to their patrons is raised and processed.

The new Chicken Check In Foodservice website provides information on how broiler chickens are raised and produced in the U.S., including frequently asked questions, a glossary of chicken labeling terms, and additional resources.

According to the 2018 US Chicken Consumption Report, chicken consumption out of home is growing, and consumers want to learn more.

Sixty-eight percent of consumers have eaten a chicken meal or snack from a foodservice establishment in the past two weeks.

Nineteen percent of consumers anticipate eating more chicken from foodservice establishments in the next 12 months.

Eighty-nine percent of consumers want additional information about the chicken they buy and eat.

Increasingly, consumers are expecting foodservice professionals to be able to assure them that the chicken on their menu was raised humanely and sustainably.

“Foodservice patrons are increasingly looking to operators to provide knowledgeable answers to their questions about the chicken they are eating out of home,” said Tom Super, spokesperson for the NCC. “The website gives those in the foodservice industry access to the facts and offers a closer look at conventional broiler chickens, their lives and the steps that are taken along the way to help ensure that foodservice operators can serve chicken with confidence. Knowing the basics and making staff aware of this resource during employee training can go a long way toward ensuring that you satisfy customer curiosity.”

The information for Chicken Check In Foodservice is provided by the NCC, a national nonprofit trade association representing U.S. chicken producers. NCC member companies include chicken producer/processors, poultry distributors and allied supplier firms.

The new Chicken Check In Foodservice website is the next step in NCC’s mission to provide deeper transparency around conventional chicken production. Earlier this year, NCC introduced a virtual reality video series, giving viewers a look at how chickens are raised and processed.

