Stater Bros. Celebrates Holiday Season With $856K In Donations

Stater Bros. is giving back to the communities it serves this holiday season. The retailer’s charitable arm, Stater Bros. Charities, has donated $856,000 to local nonprofit organizations that benefit hunger relief and children’s well-being initiatives.

“For many, the holidays are typically a time of warm meals and wrapped toys underneath a Christmas tree. But, for far too many this is simply not the case,” said Nancy Negrette, Stater Bros. Charities chairman and president. “That’s why Stater Bros. Charities is stepping in to make someone’s holiday celebration a little brighter.”

This holiday season, donations are being made to the following organizations:

Non-Profit Organization Donation Amount Stater Bros. Charities Harvesting Hope Grant Recipients $385,800.00 Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital $200,000.00 Toys for Tots $75,000.00 CHiPs for Kids $25,000.00 Community Action Partnership of San Bernardino County $20,000.00 Feeding America Riverside & San Bernardino Counties $20,000.00 San Diego Food Bank $20,000.00 The Salvation Army – San Bernardino Corps $20,000.00 FIND Food Bank $15,000.00 Inland Empire United Way – Desert Communities Region $15,000.00 Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County $15,000.00 The Salvation Army – Southern California Division $15,000.00 LA Regional Food Bank $10,200.00 Inland Harvest $10,000.00 Community Action Partnership of Kern County $5,000.00 Desert Manna $5,000.00 Total $856,000.00

