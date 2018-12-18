Ancor Capital Partners, a Dallas-based private equity firm, has sold Simply Fresh Foods to Lakeview Farms LLC based in Delphos, Ohio. Owned by Sequel Holdings LP, Lakeview Farms is a value-driven innovator of dips, desserts and specialty products that offers a diverse set of products to its customers. The sale was finalized Nov. 26, and terms were not disclosed.

Simply Fresh Foods, headquartered in Buena Park, California, produces fresh, all-natural foods for fast-growing segments of the refrigerated products market across a wide range of channels. The company markets its products under several brands. The Rojo’s brand encompasses innovative salsas and dips and is a top label of fresh salsa and layered dips. The company’s San Francisco brand covers a line of seafood salads and has been on the market since 1987.

“Ancor has made significant investments to support Simply Fresh Foods and taken the company to the next level,” said Ray Kingsbury, a partner at Ancor Capital Partners. “We have enjoyed the lasting relationships and culture that we have been able to build within the company over the course of our investment. The operation’s exclusive portfolio of leading brands and superior distribution model into nontraditional retailers have provided a powerful platform to enhance the company’s value and establish Simply Fresh Foods as an elevated player in the industry.”

Kingsbury continued, “Partnering with Simply Fresh Foods’ CEO Dale Jabour and his talented leadership team on key strategic initiatives has enabled us to expand the company’s foothold in this niche market. I am confident the company is well-positioned for continued, sustainable growth. We believe Lakeview Farms will be an excellent partner for Simply Fresh Foods going forward.”

