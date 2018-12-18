Braxton Brewing Co. Offers Better-For-You Hard Seltzer

Braxton Brewing Co., a Cincinnati-area brewing company, is attempting to reshape the hard seltzer scene with a new variety that makes it Ohio and Northern Kentucky’s first brewery to embark on such an endeavor. Vive Hard Seltzer, crafted with pure Kentucky artisan water, has 100 calories and two grams of carbs. It will be available in early 2019 in four naturally flavored varieties: mango, lime, dragonfruit and grapefruit.

Kroger shoppers can look for the hard seltzer as a 12-count variety pack, a six-count mango pack and a six-count lime pack of 12-oz. slim cans.

Vive Hard Seltzer is not only a first for Braxton Brewing Co. but also puts Braxton on the map as the region’s first brewery to release an adult beverage of this kind. Each slim can contains 5 percent ALC/VOL, is gluten free and has 100 calories and two grams of carbs, offering a lighter alternative to other alcoholic beverages.

“Working on the Vive Hard Seltzer product has been both challenging and rewarding,” said Evan Rouse, co-founder and chief product officer of Braxton Brewing Co. “When opening Braxton, I never thought we would be making a move into the FMB bev-alc category, but I am extremely excited we have decided to explore this sector.”

The process of creating a hard seltzer is unlike that of creating a beer, according to Braxton Brewing Co. It is a new process relying on new and unique equipment that allows the brewery to create a clear, neutral, pure base, that when unflavored and uncarbonated, highly resembles water. More than six months of research on the category and even more time on product research and development went into making Vive.

“There’s no doubt that today’s customer is changing the way they consume alcoholic beverages. We had a long talk with our team about this move and couldn’t be more thrilled to bring to life a brand that celebrates the passion and craft that we bring to our beer every day to Vive–a hard seltzer celebrating Kentucky’s amazing water and a better-for-you alcoholic beverage,” said Jake Rouse, co-founder and CEO at Braxton Brewing Co. “To be first to market with a local hard seltzer speaks wonders about our team’s commitment and passion for innovation. I can’t wait for consumers to try Vive in early 2019.”

