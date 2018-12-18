Flow Alkaline Spring Water Rolls Out ‘Flow Glow’ CBD-Infused Water

Flow Alkaline Spring Water, a brand of naturally alkaline spring water from Canada, is launching a functional beverage line following what the company says is the “strong success” of its core product across North America. The new Flow Glow line is infused with CBD in select markets and botanical and antioxidant ingredients.

“Flow Glow is ultra-hydrating, mineral-rich H2O super food. With Flow Glow, you can hydrate and nourish your cells to the fullest with naturally occurring minerals, powerful antioxidants and the qualities of CBD,” says Nicholas Reichenbach, founder and CEO of Flow Alkaline Spring Water. “This super-charged, super-water is designed to help our five million plus consumers across North America achieve their daily wellness goals more easily.”

With Flow Glow, Flow is taking the alkaline water it has built its brand on and turning it into “a complete wellness water” with added botanical extracts and antioxidants, as well as infused with CBD (in select countries and states, where CBD products are available) in concentrated 330ml format.

Flow naturally alkaline spring water is sourced from a family-owned artesian spring in South Bruce County, Ontario, Canada. The water comes from a limestone aquifer where it naturally collects minerals like calcium, magnesium and potassium that give the water an alkaline pH of 8.1.

Flow is a B-Corp Certified brand founded in 2015. Its waters are packaged in Tetra Pak paper cartons made from nearly 70 percent renewable resources. Flow is available in more than 15,000 retailers across North America, including Whole Foods Market, Sprouts Farmers Market, Safeway, Bristol Farms, Earth Fare, Central Market, Jewel Osco, Gelson’s and Kowalski’s in the U.S.

Keep reading: