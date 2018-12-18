Millerchip To Succeed Schlotman As Kroger CFO In April

The Kroger Co. this week revealed its succession plan for J. Michael Schlotman, Kroger’s CFO since 2000. Schlotman will retire in December of 2019, continuing as CFO through the end of Kroger’s fiscal 2018 and up to April 3, 2019. He then will remain an EVP of the company and continue to sit on the senior leadership team during this transition period until Dec. 28, 2019.

Gary Millerchip, CEO of Kroger Personal Finance, will succeed Schlotman as SVP and CFO of Kroger, effective April 4, 2019.

“Consistent with Kroger’s governance history of thoughtful succession planning, Gary and Mike have a deliberate and thorough CFO transition plan with a singular focus—a seamless transition to successfully deliver on the Restock Kroger financial commitments and then beyond in the role of Kroger’s Chief Financial Officer,” said Rodney McMullen, Kroger’s chairman and CEO.

Michael Schlotman to retire as CFO

“Mike is one of retail’s most respected executives and has served Kroger for over thirty years. Mike is also one of the chief architects of Restock Kroger, our plan to create shareholder value by serving America through food inspiration and uplift,” said McMullen. “He and I have personally worked side by side for several decades. I deeply value Mike’s contributions, the credibility he has earned with the financial community, and his leadership as a key member of our most-senior management team.”

Schlotman started his career with Coopers & Lybrand accounting firm in Louisville, transferring to Cincinnati before joining Kroger in 1985. He was elected VP and corporate controller in 1995 and then elected CFO in January 2000.

Schlotman is a member of the CNBC Global CFO Council. He sits on the board for The Ohio National Financial Services Inc. and The Ohio National Life Insurance Co. He is chairman of the board for the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Airport and a member of the University of Kentucky’s Gatton College Accounting Advisory Board. In 2016, Schlotman was elected to the Gatton College of Business and Economics Hall of Fame.

Gary Millerchip to lead the finance function

“Gary’s deep finance and business background, coupled with a successful track record of creating long-term shareholder value for The Kroger Co., make him an excellent choice for Kroger’s Chief Financial Officer of the future,” said McMullen.

Millerchip currently serves as CEO for Kroger Personal Finance, the division of Kroger that delivers financial and retail services through the Kroger family of brands and stores. He also is responsible for several retail grocery divisions and leads the integration of Kroger’s corporate strategic initiatives. Millerchip has been at the table with the senior management team for five years, says Kroger, “playing an essential role in driving strategy and partnerships that have contributed to Kroger’s emergence from traditional grocer to growth company.”

Millerchip came to Kroger in 2010 from Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS). Prior to that, he was responsible for the Royal Bank of Scotland Personal Credit Card business in the UK. Millerchip joined RBS in 1987 and held leadership positions in multiple disciplines during his time there. Millerchip earned a bachelor’s degree in financial services from the University of Central England and a post-graduate degree in business administration from the University of Warwick in the U.K. He and his wife Gita live in Cincinnati with their two children.

