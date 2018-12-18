Stater Bros. Promotes Reed To SVP Of Real Estate And Development

Stater Bros. Markets, a privately owned supermarket chain in Southern California, has promoted Michael Reed to SVP of real estate and development.

This promotion is due to the retirement of Stater Bros.’ VP of construction and maintenance, Scott Limbacher, who recently retired after more than 44 years of service to the company.

“This promotion also reflects Reed’s proven leadership, his outstanding contributions to the company’s expansion efforts, and demonstrates Stater Bros. commitment to continued growth,” the company says.

In this new position, Reed will report directly to Stater Bros. President George Frahm.

“Mike is a well-respected and valuable member of our Stater Bros. ‘family’,” said Frahm. “His proven leadership and deep knowledge of the retail real estate and commercial development environment will continue to be instrumental to the company’s success.”

Reed brings more than 18 years of retail real estate and development experience to his new position and has nearly five years of service with Stater Bros. Markets. He joined the company in 2014 as senior director of real estate. In 2016, he was promoted to VP of real estate, overseeing the company’s real estate and property management divisions. Reed will continue to oversee these areas of the company. His new role comes with the additional responsibility of overseeing the company’s refrigeration and maintenance departments, in addition to Stater Bros.’ in-house construction company, Stater Bros. Development Inc.

Reed graduated from Boise State University with a bachelor of business administration degree in finance. He sits on the board of directors for the Air Conditioning Contractors Association and is a trustee for the Inland Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Trust Fund. Reed also is a member of the International Council of Shopping Centers.

