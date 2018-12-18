Yowie Chocolate Collectible Candy Benefits Wildlife

Yowie Chocolate Collectible Candy contains a surprise inside each chocolate that will benefit the Wildlife Conservation Society.

Each Yowie chocolate is non-GMO, nut-free, gluten-free and will give children a 100 percent natural treat with a collectible, life-like animal toy inside that not only teaches the importance of saving endangered wildlife but contributes to animal conservation efforts.

The chocolates are available in more than 30,000 retail outlets across the U.S. For every Yowie surprise-inside chocolate sold between now and July 2019, the Wildlife Conservation Society will receive a portion of the net proceeds to support the mission to save wildlife and wild places worldwide.

Each Yowie chocolate is created in the shape of one of the Yowie characters: Rumble, Crag, Boof, Ditty, Squish or Nap, who are “champions” of the environment. Each candy is wrapped in foil, contains limited-edition collectible animal toys and a full-color leaflet featuring a picture of the real-life animal, its profile and level of endangerment as well as scannable links to download the free YowieScope app.

The app allows collectors to learn more about the animals and their world while earning rewards. Through the app, kids can grow their online animal kingdom by scanning their animal toys to their virtual collection. They earn digital rewards by adding new animals, and each new scan reveals new information about the animal they have collected, such as where they live, how they behave in the wild and special abilities they have.

The combination of natural chocolate, animal toys and a digital platform encourages kids to learn about the natural world and understand its need for protection, the company says.

The Yowie Group Ltd. is a New York-based global brand licensing company specializing in the development of consumer products designed to promote learning, understanding and engagement with the natural world through the adventures and exploits of its six Yowie characters.

The company employs company-owned intellectual property rights in the outsourcing of the manufacturing and distribution of the chocolate confectionery product and in the development of a digital platform and branded, licensed consumer products.

