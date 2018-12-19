  • Search 
C&S Brings ‘Holiday Good Works’ Campaign To 15 States

National, Wholesalers
C&S logo

Holiday Good Works is an annual initiative at the C&S Family of Cos. that engages employees in giving back and volunteering their time to make a difference in their communities. While the company and its employees are actively engaged in community service year-round, their level of generosity increases during the holiday season.

A woman in an elf costume stands next to a promotional poster for a Holiday Good Works campaign.Holiday Good Works, which began in 2006, included outreach activities with the following organizations across 15 states this year:

California
Greater Fresno Habitat for Humanity

Connecticut
Windsor Locks Middle School

Florida
Hunger Fight
Plant City Black Heritage

Hawaii
Family Programs Hawaii

Iowa
Muscatine Center for Social Action
Salvation Army

Maryland
Harford Family House

Massachusetts
It’s All About the Kids Foundation

New Hampshire
Keene Day Care Center
Monadnock Center for Violence Prevention
City of Keene Human Services Department
Head Start
Salvation Army
The River Center
Shelter From The Storm
Monadnock Family Services
Chesterfield Elementary School
Monadnock Developmental Services
Winchester Learning Center
Symonds Elementary School
Healthy Starts Home Healthcare
Hundred Nights Homeless Shelter
Monadnock Area Transitional Shelter

New Jersey
United Way of Central Jersey

New York
U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots
Church of the Good Shepherd

Ohio
Shared Harvest Food Bank

Pennsylvania
Salvation Army
U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots
Big Brothers Big Sisters
National Guard Family Program
Mount Wolf Senior Center

South Carolina
East Cooper Community Outreach
Miracle Hill Children’s Home
Charleston Animal Society

Texas
U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots
Wreaths Across America

Vermont
Windham Southeast Advisory Union

C&S, based in Keene, New Hampshire, is a wholesale grocery supply company serving more than 14,000 independent supermarkets, chain stores, military bases and institutions.

