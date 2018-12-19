C&S Brings ‘Holiday Good Works’ Campaign To 15 States

Holiday Good Works is an annual initiative at the C&S Family of Cos. that engages employees in giving back and volunteering their time to make a difference in their communities. While the company and its employees are actively engaged in community service year-round, their level of generosity increases during the holiday season.
Holiday Good Works, which began in 2006, included outreach activities with the following organizations across 15 states this year:
California
Greater Fresno Habitat for Humanity
Connecticut
Windsor Locks Middle School
Florida
Hunger Fight
Plant City Black Heritage
Hawaii
Family Programs Hawaii
Iowa
Muscatine Center for Social Action
Salvation Army
Maryland
Harford Family House
Massachusetts
It’s All About the Kids Foundation
New Hampshire
Keene Day Care Center
Monadnock Center for Violence Prevention
City of Keene Human Services Department
Head Start
Salvation Army
The River Center
Shelter From The Storm
Monadnock Family Services
Chesterfield Elementary School
Monadnock Developmental Services
Winchester Learning Center
Symonds Elementary School
Healthy Starts Home Healthcare
Hundred Nights Homeless Shelter
Monadnock Area Transitional Shelter
New Jersey
United Way of Central Jersey
New York
U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots
Church of the Good Shepherd
Ohio
Shared Harvest Food Bank
Pennsylvania
Salvation Army
U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots
Big Brothers Big Sisters
National Guard Family Program
Mount Wolf Senior Center
South Carolina
East Cooper Community Outreach
Miracle Hill Children’s Home
Charleston Animal Society
Texas
U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots
Wreaths Across America
Vermont
Windham Southeast Advisory Union
C&S, based in Keene, New Hampshire, is a wholesale grocery supply company serving more than 14,000 independent supermarkets, chain stores, military bases and institutions.
Keep reading:
C&S Wholesale Grocers To Acquire Olean Wholesale Grocery Co-Op