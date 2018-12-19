C&S Brings ‘Holiday Good Works’ Campaign To 15 States

Holiday Good Works is an annual initiative at the C&S Family of Cos. that engages employees in giving back and volunteering their time to make a difference in their communities. While the company and its employees are actively engaged in community service year-round, their level of generosity increases during the holiday season.

Holiday Good Works, which began in 2006, included outreach activities with the following organizations across 15 states this year:

California

Greater Fresno Habitat for Humanity

Connecticut

Windsor Locks Middle School

Florida

Hunger Fight

Plant City Black Heritage

Hawaii

Family Programs Hawaii

Iowa

Muscatine Center for Social Action

Salvation Army

Maryland

Harford Family House

Massachusetts

It’s All About the Kids Foundation

New Hampshire

Keene Day Care Center

Monadnock Center for Violence Prevention

City of Keene Human Services Department

Head Start

Salvation Army

The River Center

Shelter From The Storm

Monadnock Family Services

Chesterfield Elementary School

Monadnock Developmental Services

Winchester Learning Center

Symonds Elementary School

Healthy Starts Home Healthcare

Hundred Nights Homeless Shelter

Monadnock Area Transitional Shelter

New Jersey

United Way of Central Jersey

New York

U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots

Church of the Good Shepherd

Ohio

Shared Harvest Food Bank

Pennsylvania

Salvation Army

U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots

Big Brothers Big Sisters

National Guard Family Program

Mount Wolf Senior Center

South Carolina

East Cooper Community Outreach

Miracle Hill Children’s Home

Charleston Animal Society

Texas

U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots

Wreaths Across America

Vermont

Windham Southeast Advisory Union

C&S, based in Keene, New Hampshire, is a wholesale grocery supply company serving more than 14,000 independent supermarkets, chain stores, military bases and institutions.

