Rally Cure, beverage company and maker of the electrolyte beverage Rally, now has its flagship product available in 200 H-E-B stores across the state of Texas. Expansion within H-E-B, one of the nation’s leading independent food retailers, marks a significant milestone for the beverage start-up and the rehydration drink designed for athletes and their trainers across Texas.

“Rally is a new kind of electrolyte beverage made right here in Texas. Expanding our footprint within H-E-B helps Rally reach new customers and raise brand awareness across this great state,” said Eric Boss, CEO and founder of Rally Cure. “We have solid relationships with the team at H-E-B, and we greatly appreciate their support as we set out to help athletes across Texas achieve top performance.”

Rally is now available in H-E-B stores in major markets, including Austin, Houston, San Antonio and the Rio Grande Valley. Rally can be found in the sports drinks aisle alongside other isotonic and electrolyte beverages.

The team at Rally will work with H-E-B’s marketing team to raise awareness and promote the drink to all H-E-B customers who shop at these stores in early 2019.

Dehydration affects physical and mental performance, and Rally helps athletes rehydrate with more electrolytes than current sports drinks and more enhanced vitamins than the common pediatric electrolyte formula currently utilized within the community. With added Vitamin B and A and more potassium than two bananas in each 20 oz. bottle, this functional formula serves its purpose as an advanced rehydration drink.

Rally contains no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives, and will now contain stevia, making this formula the front-runner in healthy hydration. Rally is designed to help athletes–including football players, runners, cyclists, CrossFit enthusiasts and more–achieve their top physical performance and aid in quick recovery.

