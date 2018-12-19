ShopOne Purchases Grocery-Anchored Southampton Shopping Center

ShopOne Centers REIT Inc., a New York owner, operator and manager of grocery-anchored shopping centers, has acquired Southampton Shopping Center, a 150,457-s.f. shopping center located in Southampton, Pennsylvania.

Southampton Shopping Center is anchored by a 59,892-s.f. Giant grocery store. According to ShopOne, Giant has the highest market share in the Philadelphia metropolitan statistical area with nearly twice the share of the nearest competitor.

“Southampton Shopping Center provided us with an excellent opportunity to enter a key market with high barriers to entry,” said Michael Carroll, CEO of ShopOne. “Philadelphia is a target market for ShopOne, and we are excited to have the opportunity to acquire a market-dominant asset anchored by Giant. I am fortunate to have a long-standing relationship with the Giant team, and I am thrilled to partner with them to maximize the performance of this property. In a continually evolving retail real estate market, the purchase of this center adds another stable, well-performing asset to our portfolio.”

Southampton Shopping Center features a mix of restaurants and shops including Saladworks, Robin Hood Restaurant, Tuesday Morning, Pennsylvania Wine & Spirits and three banks with total deposits in excess of $317 million.

ShopOne Centers REIT has more than 50 retail centers located in established trade areas and are supported by a mix of grocery retailers.

