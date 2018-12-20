Bilbrey Joins Hemp Industry Leader’s Board of Directors

Colorado-based Folium Biosciences has appointed J.P. Bilbrey as the first outside member of its board of directors. Bilbrey is the immediate past president, CEO and chairman of The Hershey Co.

Folium Biosciences is the largest vertically-integrated producer, manufacturer and distributor of hemp derived phytocannabinoids in the USA, if not the world.

“Our markets are already large, and with the legitimization of hemp in the Farm Bill, they’re primed to grow enormously,” said Folium Biosciences CEO Kashif Shan Dec. 19. “As soon as the Farm Bill passes, we expect to see a rapid penetration of mainstream food, beverage and cosmeceutical markets. For that reason, J.P. Bilbrey’s arrival couldn’t be more timely. His nearly four decades in consumer goods experience will prove an invaluable asset.”

The 2018 Farm Bill was approved Dec. 12 and is expected to be signed by President Donald Trump Dec. 20.

Bilbrey was instrumental in the growth of some of the world’s largest and best-known brands during his career with Procter & Gamble, Danone Waters and the Hershey Co. He also currently serves on the board of directors of Colgate Palmolive Co. and as an advisory board member to the Royal Bank of Canada.

Bilbrey understands the impact of removing hemp-derived products from the list of Schedule 1 substances.

“I believe Folium Biosciences is a forward-thinking industry leader, which excels in research, product development and innovation. With the passing of the Farm Bill, CBD will finally be legalized and will have remarkable growth potential,” Bilbrey said. “This is an exciting time and I look forward to being involved with this significant growth opportunity.”

Folium Biosciences has over 300,000-s.f. of indoor space in southern Colorado which supports agricultural intake, processing, extraction and post extraction operations. Folium Biosciences is also preparing to launch a new pharmaceutical division. The Colorado Springs headquartered company ships its 0.0 percent THC white label, bulk and finished products to customers world-wide. It has been certified by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment as a producer of 0.0 percent THC products and has been issued Free Sale Certification.

Keep reading: