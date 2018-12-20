Prime-Pak Foods Inc. and Victory Processing Inc. have entered into a joint venture that will be marketed under the name Foundation Food Group, and which will emerge as one of the most versatile independent further processing companies in the country.

Based in Gainesville, Georgia, Foundation Food Group will provide the food industry with a variety of distinct, value-added poultry products with the highest quality standards. With state-of-the-industry processing facilities and production capabilities, Foundation Food Group will support business partners with innovative and profitable menu solutions, exemplary customer support and programs that set their customers apart from the competition.

Heading the new alliance will be two executive leaders who bring extensive experience in their chosen fields, and who share a keen vision for the success of Foundation Food Group.

Industry veteran Jerry Wilson was brought on in August 2018 as CEO for Foundation Food Group. Wilson is a seasoned business development professional with 38 years in the poultry business.

Leading the financial side of the business will be CFO Kathy S. Ford. Like Wilson, Ford most recently comes from Albertville Quality Foods, where she helped built the company’s financial and administrative team. She brings a strong record of accomplishment in the areas of financial reporting and forecasting, HR, business development, compliance and contract management, and holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Western Kentucky University.

“With the combined capabilities and respective skilled workforces of Prime-Pak and Victory, Foundation Food Group will excel with incredible synergies along with opportunities for tremendous production cost efficiencies,” Wilson said. “Together with the rest of our talented management team, Kathy and I look forward to growing Foundation Food Group to its fullest potential.”

