Several New Lines Of Arugula To Hit US Market In January

The autumn season represents another growing cycle for arugula and Tozer Seeds America is at the forefront of developing and breeding new arugula varieties. Recently, Tozer stated several new lines of Arugula will be tested in the U.S. market beginning in January 2019. The new lines will continue to boast Tozer’s commitment to improved mildew tolerance, vigor, slow bolting and yield.

“Tozer is continuously at the forefront of developing and breeding new arugula varieties,” said Kraig Kuykendall, sales manager of Tozer Seeds America. “In addition to our existing lines that have been bred for mildew tolerance and yield, we are excited to trial several new lines with our growers early next year.”

Existing arugula lines include Ares, Athena, Apollo and Aphrodite. These lines all display strong results with similar vigor as standard varieties. With improved mildew tolerance, these varieties are an ideal choice for main season and autumn productions. Tozer also bred these lines to have extended shelf life.

“Our main goal is to lead the market with constant variety improvements which we hope will help the grower as well as the end consumer,” said Kuykendall.

Tozer’s large and attractive selection of arugula has great benefits for both growers and retailers. Tozer’s varieties offer growers a more vigorous, slower bolting plant with disease tolerance making them easier to grow. These varieties also provide retailers with improved flavor and more interesting leaf shape and color.

Tozer’s arugula breeding program began in the late 1990s. Since the introduction of Voyager in 2004, the world’s first named variety of arugula, Tozer continues to release improved arugula types with improved agronomic, post-harvest and consumer appeal characteristics.

Tozer Seeds America is the U.S. branch of Tozer Seeds, the largest independent and family-owned vegetable breeding company in the United Kingdom. Tozer Seeds specializes in breeding, production and distribution of quality vegetable seed and is behind the brand-new kale and Brussels sprouts hybrid vegetable Kalettes. Tozer Seeds America opened in 2008 and is located in Santa Maria, California.

