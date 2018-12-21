Customer Surprises At Checkout Become A Meijer Tradition

What began in 2014 as a small gesture to make the holidays brighter has become an annual tradition for Meijer.

Each holiday season, Meijer executives and store directors look forward to “Very Merry Meijer,” a one-day event to surprise an unsuspecting customer at each Meijer store by paying for their entire shopping cart brimming with goodies—and gifting each Meijer cashier who handled the surprise with a $100 Meijer gift card.

“After five years, Very Merry Meijer is still my favorite day of the year. There’s nothing quite like playing Santa with our Meijer team members and revealing the big surprise for our customers,” said Meijer Board Member Doug Meijer. “We know the holidays can be stressful, but this event truly spreads Christmas cheer.”

Over the past five Very Merry Meijer events, Meijer has gifted more than 1,150 customers their shopping carts full of toys, clothes, electronics, food and small appliances. The gifts totaled more than half a million dollars.

This year’s event took place on Dec. 15 at each of the retailer’s 241 stores and Bridge Street Market.

“Christmas is the time to celebrates hope, joy and kindness, and we were so excited to continue our Very Merry Meijer tradition and share the spirit of the season with those we hold dear: Our customers and team members,” said Executive Chairman Hank Meijer. “Our family has always believed that our customers don’t need us, but that we need them. That philosophy still guides us today, which is why we wanted to find a special way to say Merry Christmas.”

Meijer released a video (below) that showcases how the retailer surprised its customers. In most cases, the store director revealed the gift upon checkout, but Hank Meijer, Doug Meijer, Board Member Mark Meijer, and Meijer President and CEO Rick Keyes also helped spread holiday cheer.

“We strive all year long to put our customers first, and provide them with a great shopping experience through the quality products we sell, the service we provide and the many ways we offer savings,” Keyes said. “The Very Merry Meijer event continues to be that extra special way we express our appreciation to them, and our team members. That is what the holidays are all about.”

