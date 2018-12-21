FMI Applauds Final Bioengineered Food Disclosure Standard

On behalf of the nation’s food retailers and wholesalers, the Food Marketing Institute (FMI) says it welcomes the publication of the USDA’s final National Bioengineered Food Disclosure Standard rule.

According to FMI, the rule provides a consistent way to provide transparency regarding the foods retailers sell and allow customers across the country the means to learn more about grocery products containing bioengineered ingredients.

The rule establishes the new national mandatory bioengineered food disclosure standard that requires food manufacturers, importers and others who label foods for retail sale to disclose information about bioengineered food and ingredients.

“FMI commends USDA for introducing a more precise vocabulary into the public discourse regarding biotechnology in food production. We look forward to working with the department to promote consumer understanding of the terminology in this rapidly emerging field,” said Leslie G. Sarasin, FMI president and CEO.

“FMI enthusiastically supported the legislative process to pass the 2016 bill calling for the establishment of a clear and uniform national standard that would provide grocery shoppers with understandable information regarding products containing bioengineered ingredients. We have been working closely with USDA and our coalition partners throughout the supply chain to ensure the final rule provides consistency and clarity to the customers shopping in any of our membership’s 33,000 retail food stores.

“We look forward to continuing our collaboration with USDA’s agricultural marketing service and food retailers and wholesalers throughout the U.S. to roll out this important new disclosure standard to ensure our customers have access to the information that is important to their lifestyle choices. We will thoroughly review the final rule to better understand the new requirements it contains.”

FMI advocates on behalf of the food retail industry. Its member companies operate nearly 33,000 retail food stores and 12,000 pharmacies.

Keep reading: