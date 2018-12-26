TD Charitable Foundation Donates To East Coast Food Banks

The TD Charitable Foundation, Cherry Hill, New Jersey, the charitable giving arm of TD Bank, will provide $600,000 in grants to 24 food banks. The grants focus on food stability; healthy growth and development; and access to fresh food for underserved communities.

“TD is honored to work with food banks to fight hunger in our communities and provide assistance to people in need,” said Dominique Goss, community and foundation manager, TD Charitable Foundation. “Through The Ready Commitment, the foundation is proud to partner with community organizations to provide funding and solutions to help all people overcome the barriers to financial security.”

The following food banks have received grants:

Connecticut

Connecticut Food Bank, Inc.–Wallingford (New London)

Connecticut Food Bank, Inc.–Wallingford (Litchfield)

Delaware

Food Bank of Delaware

Florida

Feeding Florida–Tallahassee (Baker County)

Feeding Florida–Tallahassee (Columbia County)

Feeding Florida–Tallahassee (Indian River County)

Feeding Florida–Tallahassee (Miami-Dade County)

Feeding Florida–Tallahassee (Osceola County)

Feeding Florida–Tallahassee (Polk County)

Maine

Good Shepherd Food Bank–Auburn (Androscoggin County)

Good Shepherd Food Bank–Auburn (Aroostook County)

Good Shepherd Food Bank–Auburn (Cumberland County)

Good Shepherd Food Bank–Auburn (Penobscot County)

Good Shepherd Food Bank–Auburn (York County)

Massachusetts

The Greater Boston Food Bank Inc.

Food Bank of Western Massachusetts

New Hampshire

New Hampshire Catholic Charities Inc.–Manchester

New Jersey

Mercer Street Friends Center–Trenton

Community Food Bank of New Jersey–(Atlantic, Camden and Salem counties)

New York

Food Bank of Hudson Valley–(Sullivan County)

Interfaith Council of Plattsburgh and Clinton County

Feeding Westchester – (Putnam and Westchester counties)

Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York–Latham (Albany County)

Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York–Latham (Clinton, Columbia, Saratoga and Warren counties)

St. Francis Food Pantries and Shelters–(Bronx and Kings counties)

Island Harvest Ltd.–(Nassau and Suffolk counties)

Pennsylvania

Philabundance – Philadelphia

Chester County Food Bank

Rhode Island

Rhode Island Community Food Bank Association–Providence

South Carolina

Lowcountry Food Bank Inc.–Charleston (Florence)

Vermont

Vermont Food Bank–Barre (Caledonia, Chittenden, Franklin and Rutland counties)

Virginia

Food for Others Inc.–Fairfax

Washington Area

Capital Area Food Bank–D.C.

Manna Food Center Inc.–(Montgomery County, Maryland)

This contribution supports TD’s commitment to community enrichment through The Ready Commitment, a multi-year platform that actively promotes inclusivity, economic vitality, environmental well-being and health, enabling people to succeed.

TD Bank is a member of TD Bank Group and a subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank of Toronto, Canada.

The TD Charitable Foundation is the charitable giving arm of TD Bank. Since its inception in 2002, the foundation has distributed more than $199 million and more than 19,400 grants through donations to local nonprofits from Maine to Florida.

