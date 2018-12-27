Chicago-Area Meat Company Patriarch Miniat Has Died

Mr. Ronald M. Miniat, chairman emeritus of The Miniat Family of Cos., died on Dec. 20, 2018, at the age of 89.

After graduating from St. Joseph’s College and serving in the U.S. Army, Mr. Miniat joined the family business in the early 1950s, working alongside his brother, Eddie, and his father, Ed Sr., when the business consisted of peddling meat to local butchers.

More than 60 years later, the business is thriving in its fifth generation with more than 900 employees and a customer list that includes well-recognized brands.

Mr. Miniat’s legacy of leadership, integrity and genuine care for others is the foundation for the companies’ mantra: Driven to Serve. He set an example for generations to come, never wavering in his dedication to the business. He was known for his service to customers and loyalty to suppliers and he genuinely appreciated and loved the employees who make up the extended Miniat family.

The Miniat Cos. consists of Miniat Holdings LLC, headquartered in South Holland, Illinois; Ed Miniat LLC, a value-added, cooked meat manufacturer, also in South Holland; and South Chicago Packing, a manufacturer of edible oils and shortenings in Chicago. The companies were founded in 1896 and are privately held and owned and operated by fifth generation family members.

