The board of directors of Grocery Outlet Bargain Market has appointed Eric Lindberg to CEO and MacGregor Read to vice chairman. Lindberg and Read previously held the position of co-CEOs.

Lindberg joined Grocery Outlet Bargain Market in 1996 and began his tenure in operations before advancing through positions in retail marketing and procurement.

“I am excited to lead Grocery Outlet into the future and develop new opportunities for growth,” Lindberg said. “Grocery Outlet has a 68-year history of bringing extreme value to customers and building trusted partnerships with suppliers, and I look forward to building on our momentum and delivering value for our customers.”

Read joined Grocery Outlet Bargain Market in 1996 after multiple years in the food industry. He advanced through several internal positions over 22 years with Grocery Outlet, including procurement, retail merchandising, real estate and construction before being named co-CEO with Lindberg in 2006.

“Our sourcing strategy and relationships with our suppliers are key business differentiators about which I am passionate,” said Read. “I am looking forward to focusing on strengthening and building new supplier opportunities and relationships to continue to bring extreme value to our customers and support our growth.”

In addition, Grocery Outlet Bargain Market announced two executive promotions. Current Chief Merchandise, Marketing and Strategy Officer RJ Sheedy joined Grocery Outlet in 2012 and will assume the position of president of Grocery Outlet Bargain Market. He will oversee purchasing, planning, marketing, strategy, IT and supply chain. Pamela Burke, current EVP of legal, HR and general counsel, joined Grocery Outlet in 2015 and will assume the role of chief administrative officer overseeing legal, risk, internal audit, safety and human resources.

Each announced title change and related responsibilities will officially go into effect starting Jan. 1, 2019.

Based in Emeryville, California, the third-generation, family-led company–founded in 1946–has more than 300 locations in California, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Pennsylvania and Washington.

