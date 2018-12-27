Sprouts Farmers Market Plans New Store In Estero, Florida

Sprouts Farmers Market has reached an agreement with GBT Realty on a new store in Estero, Florida. The grocer will open the location on Estero Parkway and South Tamiami Trail in early 2020.

“Since entering the Florida market just two years ago, residents across the state continue to ask for a Sprouts location in their neighborhood,” said Terry Gibbons, VP of real estate for Sprouts. “We look forward to bringing our unique ‘healthy living for less’ concept to Estero-area residents soon.”

The store is in addition to Sprouts’ previously announced plans to expand in Florida with locations in Deerfield Beach, Jacksonville at Beach and Tamaya Boulevards, Jacksonville at The Markets at Town Center, Jupiter, Miramar, Oviedo, Riverview and Trinity. Sprouts currently operates six stores in the state and will open new locations in Clearwater, Naples and Wellington during the first quarter of 2019.

Additional details including opening dates for these sites will be announced at a later date. For a list of stores by region or to see other locations coming soon, visit sprouts.com/stores.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Sprouts employs more than 28,000 team members and operates more than 300 stores in 19 states from coast to coast.

