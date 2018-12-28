7-Eleven Rings In 2019 With 19-Cent Coffee, 7-Select Pure Bottled Water

After counting down the end of 2018, revelers can ring in 2019 with 19-cent coffee and bottled water at participating 7-Eleven stores. Good for a medium cup of fresh-brewed coffee or 1-liter bottle of 7-Select Pure water, the deal is available through the retailer’s 7Rewards loyalty program on the 7-Eleven smartphone app. The coupon offer for each beverage is redeemable from 12:01 a.m. through 11:59 p.m. Jan. 1, 2019. One item each per customer.

“At 7-Eleven we want every customer interaction to be delightful and valuable; 7Rewards loyalty program does exactly that,” said Gurmeet Singh, 7-Eleven chief digital officer and chief information officer. “Customers can earn and redeem points when they check out and even engage in unique in-store experiences, such as augmented reality. At 7-Eleven we want to deliver products and experiences our customers want and deserve. As we all celebrate the new year, what better way to reward our customers than to give them valuable promotions on products they love?”

Enhanced with added minerals and electrolytes, 7-Select Pure Water is one of 7-Eleven stores’ best-selling bottled drinks. And coffee is the company’s best-selling beverage of all–selling one million cups a day. 7-Eleven was the first retailer to offer coffee in to-go cups, introducing them at its Long Island stores in 1965.

The 7-Eleven hot beverage bars offer lots of choices–flavored and exotic coffees, hot tea and hot chocolate. The featured hot beverage is Chips Ahoy Hot Chocolate, exclusively available at 7-Eleven stores. For no extra charge, customers can create their perfect cup with sweeteners, plain and flavored creamers, flavored syrups and toppings to suit their taste.

All coffee varieties, flavors and blends are exclusive, with roasting levels and specifications developed exclusively for the retailer. 7-Eleven continues to seek out responsibly sourced coffees–100 percent of its Colombian beans are sourced from coffee-growers whose farms meet strict standards designed to protect the environment, conserve wildlife and protect local communities. Its Exclusive Blend coffee contains 30 percent of coffee beans that meet the same standard.

The 19-cent coffee counts toward the 7Rewards “Buy Six, Get the Seventh Free” drink offer, and both products earn 7Rewards points.

Customers can sign up for the 7Rewards loyalty program by (1) downloading the 7‑Eleven mobile app, (2) using the 7Rewards website, (3) messaging the 7‑Eleven Bot on Facebook Messenger or (4) securing a physical 7Rewards loyalty card at a store nearby. Members earn points on most purchases and bonus points on select products, multi-packs and promotional offers. Points exclude cards, services, fuel and age-restricted items including tobacco, lottery and alcohol.

